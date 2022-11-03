Huh? Drake Leaves Fans Puzzled With Fake Howard Stern Interview Where He Says He Dates 'Four Or Five Women' At Once
Drake fans were left completely baffled by his latest antics. On Wednesday, November 2, the rapper shared an interesting video to Instagram which appeared to be a clip from a tell-all interview with Howard Stern where he stated he dates “four or five women” at a time and watches porn on a “daily basis.”
"I like two things from this girl and then I like what this girl does for a living," Drake explained in the mock sit down of why he can't commit to just one woman.
The Grammy Award winner also jokingly opened up about his adult film viewing patterns, explaining, “[I watch the] highest tier of top givers. Those are the real superstars of the world to me.”
Later on in the fake appearance, which also featured 21 Savage, Drake goes on to dish if he ever sees himself marrying in the future. “I think that, eventually, once all this is said and done for us and that addiction of work and success and forward movement is over, I feel like we’re all going to need something real,” he said. “Hopefully it’s not too late.”
The Toronto native also explained his future partner will have to "inspire" him and his art. “I don’t know how to find that with the porn question in there. I just need all those things," he revealed with a laugh.
"Absolutely NO filter with the incomparable @sternshow 🥀 thanks for having us," the musician penned alongside the clip.
Drake's followers were thrown off by the parody video with a fan writing, "Nah this wild lmao bruh said top with no hesitation😂." One user emphasized, "This the content we need bro 🤣🤣," while another added, "U man are nuts 😂."
Despite the clip seeming like a very real interview, it appeared to just be jokey promo for Drake and 21 Savage's upcoming joint album, “Her Loss,” out Friday, November 3.