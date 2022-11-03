Huh? Drake Leaves Fans Puzzled With Fake Howard Stern Interview Where He Says He Dates 'Four Or Five Women' At Once

"I like two things from this girl and then I like what this girl does for a living," Drake explained in the mock sit down of why he can't commit to just one woman.

The Grammy Award winner also jokingly opened up about his adult film viewing patterns, explaining, “[I watch the] highest tier of top givers. Those are the real superstars of the world to me.”

TRISTAN THOMPSON MAKES CAMEO APPEARANCE IN DRAKE’S NEW POLYGAMY-THEMED VIDEO, FANS FUMING TO REACT