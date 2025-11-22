EXCLUSIVE 'Drama Magnet' Victoria Beckham at Center of New Feud — This Time With One of Her Ex-Spice Girls Bandmates Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham is annoyed at Geri Halliwell for not joining a Netflix documentary about the Spice Girls, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Nov. 22 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Victoria Beckham is at the center of a fresh dispute inside the Spice Girls, with insiders claiming she has delivered a firm ultimatum to Geri Halliwell after weeks of frustration over the singer's refusal to sign on to a proposed Netflix documentary celebrating the group's 30th anniversary. The five-piece – Beckham, 50, Halliwell, 53, Melanie Brown, 50, Emma Bunton, 49, and Melanie Chisholm, 51 – have spent months planning a major anniversary year to mark three decades since "Wannabe" burst onto the charts.

Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham is 'really pushing to get' this new Netflix documentary 'over the line,' a source said.

Netflix is said to be eager to commission a behind-the-scenes documentary following the success of the Beckhams' own series. But several sources say the project has stalled because Halliwell is "dragging her heels," leaving the rest of the group increasingly exasperated. One insider said: "Victoria is really pushing to get this Netflix documentary over the line. She understands how huge it could be for them both, creatively and financially, and the whole project has been stalled waiting on Geri to sign. Eventually, Victoria lost patience – she told her the rest of the group is committed and she can't keep delaying things."

Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham is allegedly annoyed with Geri Halliwell.

The source added: "Geri keeps being evasive, offering vague reasons for holding back, and it's infuriating Victoria. She wants a clear yes or no, and she wants it immediately." Another source close to the band said the stalemate has sparked tension reminiscent of the group's most fractious years. A source said: "Victoria isn't one for drama, but with her estrangement from her son Brooklyn Beckham, she has found that she has become a bit of a drama magnet, and this clash with Geri is yet another one. She's straight-talking when the situation calls for it. She initially tried to approach Geri with empathy. But Geri kept dodging the issue. In the end, Victoria told her plainly: 'Either sign, or we move forward without you.' That's when everything shifted."

Source: MEGA Netflix wants to reunite all five women together, a source spilled.

Geri, who has faced intense public scrutiny after allegations involving her husband Christian Horner – which he denied and was cleared of – is said to feel she has lost control within the group. She was left devastated by his sexting scandal, which he denied and was cleared of, before his unconnected subsequent sacking from his position as principal of Red Bull Racing. Another insider said: "Geri feels like she's lost some control, and dragging her feet is her way of trying to get it back. But to the rest of them, it just comes across as her being obstructive." The Netflix team, according to industry sources, is keen to reunite all five Spice Girls on screen and intends the documentary to chart their influence on global pop culture.

Source: MEGA Geri Halliwell faced intense public scrutiny after allegations involving her husband Christian Horner.

One production source said: "Netflix is keen to have all five of them onboard, but they're fully aware a four-member version would still be a big hit. Victoria has been very clear she isn't going to let a single holdout jeopardize the entire project." Victoria is said to have been "especially irritated" by Geri telling pals she has not felt "supported" enough by the group in recent months amid her husband's troubles. A separate insider said: "Victoria was furious. All of them rallied around Geri when the Christian situation exploded. So for Geri to imply she hasn't had their support really felt like an insult."