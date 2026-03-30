Drea de Matteo Says She Was 'Never Political' in Her Life Despite Her Controversial Stance on the COVID-19 Vaccine
March 30 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Drea de Matteo has made headlines as she re-emerges from a five-year hiatus caused by her controversial stance on the COVID vaccine.
The Emmy-winning actress, known for her role as Adriana La Cerva on HBO’s The Sopranos, has signed a deal with Simon & Schuster to write a memoir detailing her extraordinary journey.
In 2020, de Matteo supported Joe Biden in the presidential election, but her refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 led to a significant backlash within Hollywood. Friends distanced themselves and project offers dwindled, forcing her to turn to OnlyFans to help pay her mortgage.
Now, sources revealed that the actress has a new outlook on life and career after five years away from the spotlight. The upcoming memoir will cover her bohemian upbringing in New York City, her time on The Sopranos, her support for Donald Trump, and her admiration for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
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While de Matteo remains coy about the memoir’s details, she has shared some insights into her political journey.
“I was never political in my life. I was against the entire f------ system forever, both sides. I knew it was theater,” she stated. Her support for Trump in 2024 stemmed from her excitement about Kennedy's potential role in a future administration.
In addition to her memoir, de Matteo launched “The Ultrafree Podcast,” which features conversations with artists and independent thinkers. Produced by Rainbow Creative, the podcast aims to foster unscripted discussions that challenge conventional narratives.
De Matteo continues to manage her Ultrafree streetwear line and her OnlyFans account, both of which she considers political statements.
She wants her new projects to reconnect her with former fans and industry colleagues.
“I just hope to capture my old fanbase and the minds of some of my friends that were like, ‘What the f--- happened to her?’” she expressed.