'Sopranos' Star Drea De Matteo Claims She Joined OnlyFans to 'Save Her Family' After She Lost Acting Jobs Over Refusing COVID Vaccine
Drea de Matteo revealed that she created an OnlyFans after her controversial stance on the COVID jab caused her to lose out on opportunities in her acting career.
The Sopranos star, who played the role of fan favorite Adriana La Cerva for five seasons, admitted that "some people have said some nasty things" about her decision to join the popular subscription site.
"But, you know, the way we see it in this house is mommy's a warrior, not accepting defeat," the mother-of-two told an outlet. "I am a very big supporter of stay-at-home moms and women who really love to raise their children. I balanced it all, and I've done it all."
"I figured, ‘OK, so everybody’s in their underwear and being sexy on Instagram and I don’t do that, but I can do that and get paid for it,'" she opened up on her thought process. "I don’t know why I didn’t think of this sooner."
This career shift came after de Matteo, 51, claimed her job opportunities dried up after she refused to comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandates that were present on many sets.
"I didn't know this was going to have to be a change of life during a time I'm supposed to be relaxing a little bit, that I would have to switch careers and figure new things out because my own industry thinks I'm a savage," she explained. "I guess you could say I was a bad girl because I did not follow the rules a couple of years ago."
The Sons of Anarchy star admitted that now that she's made the change, she doesn't want to be "at the mercy" of other mandates or strikes ever again, before noting that she was "never really paid very much money" for any of her acting gigs.
"I literally took jobs to feed my family," she added. "I’d rather save my family than save face."
"When people make nasty comments about why I would have done that, my response is, ‘D--- straight, I hope you’re never in the f------ position I’m in," she continued. "I take care of an entire family and a lot of other people who depend on me."
Drea de Matteo spoke with Fox News on her decision to join OnlyFans.