Drew Barrymore's Ex-Husband Will Kopelman Expecting Baby Boy With New Wife Alexandra Michler

The Drew Barrymore Show host never shied away from being honest about how difficult it was dealing with the end of their union. "I really did not take divorce well. I took it really hard," she said in an October 2020 TODAY show interview. "But, the good news is his family and I sort of made the most important choice to be so together and united and connected."

"That's, I guess, what they call family. I know from not growing up with any family whatsoever that that was the last thing I wanted to do for my daughters," Barrymore noted at the time.