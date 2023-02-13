Drew Barrymore's Ex-Husband Will Kopelman Expecting Baby Boy With New Wife Alexandra Michler
Drew Barrymore's ex-husband Will Kopelman is set to become a dad for the third time!
The artistic consultant's new wife, Alexandra Michler, announced her pregnancy on Instagram in a since-deleted Saturday, February 11, post.
“The year of boys!! 💙” the fashion marketing coordinator, 35, wrote alongside the snap of herself cradling her baby bump in a red sweater while posing in Central Park with her dog.
The Fever Pitch star's former husband, 44, married Michler in a romantic ceremony in Nantucket, Mass., in August 2021 — more than five years after calling it quits with Barrymore, 47, the mother of his daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8.
The Drew Barrymore Show host never shied away from being honest about how difficult it was dealing with the end of their union. "I really did not take divorce well. I took it really hard," she said in an October 2020 TODAY show interview. "But, the good news is his family and I sort of made the most important choice to be so together and united and connected."
"That's, I guess, what they call family. I know from not growing up with any family whatsoever that that was the last thing I wanted to do for my daughters," Barrymore noted at the time.
"I think that's why I took the divorce so hard," she continued. "I was like, 'Ugh, the ultimate promise I wanted to make with Kopelman...was to have this amazing family and...there's something not working that isn't livable.'"
Luckily, the Hollywood icon moved past the heartbreak and was able to fully support Kopelman and his new love. “We should champion our exes, and you don’t have to be best friends, especially if they have a new person in their life," Barrymore told pal Kate Hudson during an episode of her talk show in January 2023.
"I am co-parenting with someone," Barrymore explained. "And although we might not be married anymore, and he’s even married with his beautiful new wife Allie, our wonderful step-mother, we’re in a daily engagement and our relationship has never been better."