Drew Barrymore‘s short-lived talk show is on life support after dropping a whopping 38 percent in ratings since it premiered. Now, the 45-year-old is hoping her pal Jimmy Fallon can save her, OK! has learned.

The Drew Barrymore Show premiered with about 800,000 viewers, which is less than half of what Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Dr. Phil and Ellen DeGeneres get, but now she has gone down to just 500,000 viewers.

“Drew’s show cannot survive with these numbers. There is panic around the set, trying desperately to think of gimmicks and plans to get those numbers up. Drew has been calling all her celebrity friends begging them to come on the show and help her out, but surprisingly, it is Jimmy Fallon that might come through,” a source exclusively tells OK!.

“Drew’s producing partner is Nancy Juvonen — Fallon’s wife — which explains why Drew’s show is getting lots of promotion on Saturday Night Live. Jimmy is still close with his old friends at SNL and shares executive producer Lorne Michaels with his own show. But at this point it is going to take a lot more than SNL cast member Chloe Fineman doing a parody to keep Drew alive,” the insider explains.

“Drew’s staff knows the writing is on the wall. They are already preparing their resumes and looking for new jobs. It is only a matter of time before Drew joins the likes of Kris Jenner, Anderson Cooper and Bethenny Frankel as failed talk-show hosts,” adds a top TV insider.

In September, the actress’ show premiered, and she was wasn’t shy about asking her celeb friends to join her on television. However, Cameron Diaz turned down a full-time offer to appear on the talk show since the Bad Teacher star didn’t want to be a “sidekick,” a source previously told OK!. (Diaz only made a cameo on the show’s premiere, alongside her Charlie’s Angels costar Lucy Liu.)

“Drew totally understands, but you can’t blame her for asking,” the insider added. “Drew also plans to have all of her behind-the-scenes staff appear on the show. She wants to create a TV family and have her audience get to know her entire team, whether her team likes it or not.”