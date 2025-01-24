Drew Barrymore's Life Felt 'Heavy, Painful and Sad' When She Divorced Will Kopelman: 'My Dream Family Was Falling Apart'
Drew Barrymore continues to wear her heart on her sleeve.
In a new interview, the talk show host got candid on her personal life, admitting she he hit a low point when she divorced Will Kopelman in 2016.
"My dream family was falling apart and I didn’t know how to put one foot in front of the other. And I had grown up so fast but now I didn’t know what age to feel — I just knew that my life was heavy, and painful and sad — and I sat in that for a while," she confessed to AARP.
"Eventually, thank goodness, I lifted myself out of it. I had two kids and I had to figure it out," Barrymore said, referring to her and Kopelman's daughters, Olive and Frankie.
Since then, the 50 First Dates star has learned to stay optimistic no matter what she's going through.
"I’m so sick of the guilt and sadness. It’s the greatest habit I will ever break in my life," she spilled. "When I talk about beating myself up, I see heads nodding and I’m like, 'We can’t do this to ourselves anymore. I’ve seen the light.' It doesn’t mean I’ve got it mastered, but I see the light enough to know that this isn’t good."
The Drew Barrymore Show host noted she's in a great place as she approaches her 50th birthday on February 22, noting the big day "can’t come soon enough."
"I feel like Frodo [in The Lord of the Rings]. I see that brass ring and I’m so excited!" the actress declared. "I have no issues with aging — this is the happiest I’ve been in my life."
The mom-of-two also pointed out she didn't need romance in her life to get to where she is today.
"My girls say I should go on dates, but I also know how I felt when men were around when I was little — it didn’t feel safe to me, so I’m probably overcautious from those experiences," the Charlie's Angels alum shared of being single since her divorce.
Prior to marrying Kopelman in 2012, she tied the knot with bar owner Jeremy Thomas in 1994 after just six weeks of dating. Less than a month later, the duo split.
She went on to marry Tom Green in 2001, but they divorced the following year.
In a previous interview, Barrymore revealed she doesn't feel ashamed of her failed romances anymore.
"I had so much shame around divorce and for some reason something happened and I said, 'I'm no longer willing to feel this way.' And it just lifted from me," she recalled. "And I just thought, when you get a divorce, you're saving the precious commodity we have on this planet, which is only our time/"