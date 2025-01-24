Drew Barrymore's Life Felt 'Heavy, Painful and Sad' When She Divorced Will Kopelman: 'My Dream Family Was Falling Apart'

"My dream family was falling apart and I didn’t know how to put one foot in front of the other. And I had grown up so fast but now I didn’t know what age to feel — I just knew that my life was heavy, and painful and sad — and I sat in that for a while," she confessed to AARP.

"Eventually, thank goodness, I lifted myself out of it. I had two kids and I had to figure it out," Barrymore said, referring to her and Kopelman's daughters, Olive and Frankie.