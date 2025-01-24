or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Drew Barrymore
OK LogoNEWS

Drew Barrymore's Life Felt 'Heavy, Painful and Sad' When She Divorced Will Kopelman: 'My Dream Family Was Falling Apart'

Photo of Drew Barrymore
Source: mega

Drew Barrymore opened up about feeling down for a period of time after going through her third divorce.

By:

Jan. 24 2025, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Drew Barrymore continues to wear her heart on her sleeve.

In a new interview, the talk show host got candid on her personal life, admitting she he hit a low point when she divorced Will Kopelman in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement
drew barrymore felt heavy painful sad divorced will kopelman
Source: mega

Drew Barrymore revealed she hit a low point after splitting from the father of her children.

Article continues below advertisement

"My dream family was falling apart and I didn’t know how to put one foot in front of the other. And I had grown up so fast but now I didn’t know what age to feel — I just knew that my life was heavy, and painful and sad — and I sat in that for a while," she confessed to AARP.

"Eventually, thank goodness, I lifted myself out of it. I had two kids and I had to figure it out," Barrymore said, referring to her and Kopelman's daughters, Olive and Frankie.

Article continues below advertisement
drew barrymore felt heavy painful sad divorced will kopelman
Source: mega

The actress and Will Kopelman married in 2012 but divorced four years later.

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, the 50 First Dates star has learned to stay optimistic no matter what she's going through.

"I’m so sick of the guilt and sadness. It’s the greatest habit I will ever break in my life," she spilled. "When I talk about beating myself up, I see heads nodding and I’m like, 'We can’t do this to ourselves anymore. I’ve seen the light.' It doesn’t mean I’ve got it mastered, but I see the light enough to know that this isn’t good."

Article continues below advertisement
drew barrymore felt heavy painful sad divorced will kopelman
Source: mega

The talk show host admitted she isn't currently interested in dating.

MORE ON:
Drew Barrymore

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Drew Barrymore Show host noted she's in a great place as she approaches her 50th birthday on February 22, noting the big day "can’t come soon enough."

"I feel like Frodo [in The Lord of the Rings]. I see that brass ring and I’m so excited!" the actress declared. "I have no issues with aging — this is the happiest I’ve been in my life."

Article continues below advertisement
drew barrymore felt heavy painful sad divorced will kopelman
Source: mega

Barrymore has been divorced three times.

Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-two also pointed out she didn't need romance in her life to get to where she is today.

"My girls say I should go on dates, but I also know how I felt when men were around when I was little — it didn’t feel safe to me, so I’m probably overcautious from those experiences," the Charlie's Angels alum shared of being single since her divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to marrying Kopelman in 2012, she tied the knot with bar owner Jeremy Thomas in 1994 after just six weeks of dating. Less than a month later, the duo split.

She went on to marry Tom Green in 2001, but they divorced the following year.

In a previous interview, Barrymore revealed she doesn't feel ashamed of her failed romances anymore.

"I had so much shame around divorce and for some reason something happened and I said, 'I'm no longer willing to feel this way.' And it just lifted from me," she recalled. "And I just thought, when you get a divorce, you're saving the precious commodity we have on this planet, which is only our time/"

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.