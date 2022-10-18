Drew Barrymore Reveals 'Pretend Therapist' George Clooney Gave Her 'Really Surprising' Dating Advice

"I lied down on the floor and he was doctor George and I feel like George is the kind of person who also doesn't have a wall up and I don't have a wall up," she spilled. "So, if you're talking to a friend pretending to be in therapy or you're actually talking to a real therapist, like, the sooner those walls come down or are not there the quicker you're gonna get to the good stuff, so we just dived right in."

Barrymore, who's been single since she and Will Kopleman divorced in 2016, also revealed that her old Confessions of a Dangerous Mind costar offered her both dating advice and "insight" into how he and wife Amal make their relationship work.