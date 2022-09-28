'Hot Mess' Drew Barrymore Had Screaming Off-Air Meltdown Before Taping Talk Show Episode
Talk about waking up on the wrong side of the bed. Taping for Drew Barrymore's recent episode of her talk show was anything but a typical day at the office, with the actress seemingly losing her cool before the cameras rolled.
According to an insider, Barrymore arrived to set late on Tuesday, September 6, to tape the Tuesday, September 27, episode and had an off-air meltdown when she arrived.
"Drew came running on set and looked like a hot mess. She greeted the audience and told them her 'hair is on fire today,'" the insider claimed to a publication. "She then began to put on her own lip liner as she screamed loudly twice in frustration."
NICK CANNON'S TALK SHOW CANCELED AFTER JUST ONE SEASON, JENNIFER HUDSON TO TAKE OVER TIME SLOT WITH NEW SERIES
As her makeup and hair team "came running out after her and fixed her up," the source said Barrymore "told the audience that she is authentic and she is not going to lie about having a bad morning.”
Luckily Barrymore was able to compose herself and tape the episode, as she had guest Susan Sarandon on the CBS show, which is currently in its third season.
Barrymore's apparent meltdown may have something to do with her growing concern about the possibility of her show being canceled.
Following a season of bad ratings for The Drew Barrymore Show, the brunette beauty is trying to spruce up the latest season, as she noted in an April statement: "I am honored and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game changer in the daytime space…"
She continued at the time, "Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with. Our show wants to be a bright spot not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good."
One month prior to her statement, OK! learned she was in a panic over her show being next on the chopping block after multiple daytime shows were recently canceled, including The Nick Cannon Show and The Real.
"Drew is paranoid that she is going to be canceled next as she once declared this was her dream job," said in insider, who added that producers at the show feared a decision could come "as soon as the next few weeks."
LOVE IS JUST A SWIPE AWAY! CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE TRIED ONLINE DATING: PHOTOS
It's clear Barrymore has her work cut out for her, a task she seemed well aware of when her talk show premiered in 2020. Ahead of her show's debut, Barrymore had a major meltdown, which she documented and shared with her fans.
In the clip posted to her Instagram at the time, she is heard saying, "I over talk and I share things that make people feel uncomfortable," and that she hates the sound of her own voice.
"There’s so much going on in my head about how much I dislike myself as a human being, and this is really hard," she admitted in the video posted to her YouTube channel called The Making Of. "I have worked so hard at things because I am full of flaws," she said. "Oh my god, I'm so screwed up. I'm so imperfect."