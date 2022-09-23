Sweetheart Stroll! George & Amal Clooney Hold Hands On Romantic Night Out In NYC

The pair, who share 5-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, seemed to be basking in the adults only night out. During a recent interview, George opened up about his children following in his footsteps and going into the arts.

"They can do whatever they want," the proud papa said. "My guess is that they're a little smarter than me, so, they'll probably do something — they already speak three languages, so, I'm still working on English."