Sweetheart Stroll! George & Amal Clooney Hold Hands On Romantic Night Out In NYC
George and Amal Clooney continue to defy the odds of a Hollywood couple. Despite being married for eight years, the actor and the human rights attorney seemed to still be in the honeymoon phase as they stepped out for date night in New York City on Thursday, September 22.
The Clooneys held hands as they exited their vehicle with the legal expert rocking a chic black fringe dress paired with black strappy pumps. Her husband looked dapper in a collared navy shirt and jeans combo as he led his wife into the restaurant. Amal seemed to have a hair mishap as her luscious brunette locks covered her face as they walked across the street.
The pair, who share 5-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, seemed to be basking in the adults only night out. During a recent interview, George opened up about his children following in his footsteps and going into the arts.
"They can do whatever they want," the proud papa said. "My guess is that they're a little smarter than me, so, they'll probably do something — they already speak three languages, so, I'm still working on English."
The Golden Globe Award winner is currently gearing up for his new romantic comedy Ticket To Paradise, which he stars in alongside fellow Hollywood superstar Julia Roberts. The flick was about to have it's London premiere — however, after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the event was postponed since George felt it was not the time to celebrate their new film.
"People are in mourning, and it's not the time to do it," the Up in the Air star said about the decision to postpone. "It was such an easy decision, there was no hesitation. It just feels like, look, we'll all get back to our lives, as we will, but we have to have a moment to have the respect of the queen and of the office."