Drew Barrymore, 50, Goes Makeup-Free as She Enjoys Day Off in Miami: Photos
Drew Barrymore is pressing pause on the glam life!
The talk show host and beloved child star was spotted enjoying some well-earned downtime in Miami Beach. The 50 First Dates star looked totally relaxed as she went makeup-free during her day off from The Drew Barrymore Show.
Keeping it casual, the Never Been Kissed actress rocked a comfy blue T-shirt and sweatpants, skipping the bra and letting her beachy vibe speak for itself.
Her friend next to her turned up the heat in a bold bikini, but Barrymore kept things low-key. She accessorized her chill outfit with a black ball cap, a backpack, her trusty Starbucks tea in one hand and flip-flops in the other.
The cozy look was a major switch-up from the polished glam fans usually see on her show.
The actress and talk show queen has long been outspoken about embracing her natural self.
Back in October 2024, Barrymore also went bare-faced in solidarity with Pamela Anderson, who appeared on her show to talk about going makeup-free.
“You're the pioneer of what we're certainly doing here today,” Barrymore told the Baywatch icon.
Anderson recalled how the fresh-faced movement started years ago.
"It was at Paris Fashion Week, and I decided I was just going to a fashion show, I didn't need to compete with anybody. Like, why am I wasting three hours in a makeup chair, when I have these beautiful Vivienne Westwood clothes on?" Anderson said.
"I didn't realize anyone would even notice. Then people started coming up to me and talking to me. I thought, 'Well, this is a great message,' to really peel it back and find out who I was again,’” she added.
Barrymore also believes in body positivity.
During one episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, she opened up about the need for more inclusivity in ads and fashion. She even posted a snippet on Instagram with the caption, “We’re here for inclusive models and BIG underwear 😂.”
Talking about an online swimsuit purchase, she shared, "The woman had cellulite and hips and a little, you know, arm... and I'm like, that's me, that's it! That's perfect. I know exactly what I'm gonna look like in this bathing suit and I like what I see, and I'm gonna have the right expectations when it comes to my house and I open it up out of the plastic and put it on.”
She continued, “I know exactly what I'm gonna look like in this bathing suit and I like what I see... Yes! Where have you been all my life?"