Drew Barrymore, 50, Goes Makeup-Free as She Enjoys Day Off in Miami: Photos

Drew Barrymore took a day off from her talk show as she went makeup-free in Miami.

The talk show host and beloved child star was spotted enjoying some well-earned downtime in Miami Beach. The 50 First Dates star looked totally relaxed as she went makeup-free during her day off from The Drew Barrymore Show .

Keeping it casual, the Never Been Kissed actress rocked a comfy blue T-shirt and sweatpants, skipping the bra and letting her beachy vibe speak for itself.

Her friend next to her turned up the heat in a bold bikini, but Barrymore kept things low-key. She accessorized her chill outfit with a black ball cap, a backpack, her trusty Starbucks tea in one hand and flip-flops in the other.