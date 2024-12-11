Drew Barrymore Admits People 'Warn' Her Not to Be 'So Touchy' During Talk Show Interviews
Drew Barrymore might need to create a barrier between herself and guests during the actress' talk show.
The Charlie's Angels star, 49, admitted during the Tuesday, December 10, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that people have confronted her about making too much physical contact when interviewing celebrities on her daytime series.
The confession came as Barrymore chatted with Cynthia Erivo, 37, about the Wicked actress and her costar Ariana Grande going viral on social media because of their extreme physical connection throughout the promotion of their hit film, which hit theaters in November.
"Is it true that she is as touchy?" Barrymore asked Erivo — who starred as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West — about the "7 Rings" singer, who played the role of Glinda, the Good Witch, in the film adaptation of the famed Broadway musical.
"I'm so touchy!” admitted the 50 First Dates star, who has made headlines for her overly affectionate chats with guests like Martha Stewart and Oprah Winfrey in the past. "People have to warn me. They're like, 'Back off a little bit.' I’m like, 'Why?'"
Acknowledging Grande's similar crave of constant physical touch, Erivo noted she's now "used to" the Nickelodeon alum's ways.
- Drew Barrymore Loses Her Cool After Handsome 'Emily In Paris' Star Leaves Her Flustered With Flirty Remarks
- Cynthia Erivo 'Annoyed' After Dax Shepard Asks 'Wicked' Star How She Wipes With Her Extra Long Nails
- Brooke Shields Admits She Screened 'The Blue Lagoon' Director’s Call After He Watched Bombshell Documentary
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"If it’s not, like, connected, I’m like, ‘What’s wrong? What’s happening? Where are you?'" the Harriet actress explained of Grande, 31. "We walk hand in hand very often. Like, if we’re not walking hand in hand, we’ll find each other somewhere."
"I think we assume that physical connection can only be romantic," Erivo mentioned to Barrymore, who agreed.
The Pinocchio star went on to describe the various ways in which Grande will send Erivo a message with one simple touch.
"Sometimes you can’t say anything and you’re in a room and you’re like, it’s just a squeeze of a hand. And that sometimes is how she and I communicate," Erivo shared. "We might be talking to someone, or I might need to communicate something to her and it’s just a squeeze of a hand or a pinch of the finger. Or a hug."
"However we need to communicate is how we need to communicate," Erivo continued, seemingly snubbing those mocking their physical connection online. "And I think we don’t give enough credit to how we need to communicate with our friends physically."
Barrymore remained on the same page as Erivo, as she wished to live in a world where people "could all be more comfortable with physical touch."
"I was just hugging you just now and I thought, 'I am so lucky to embrace and actually physically be near someone who is breaking records,'" Barrymore said to Erivo of Wicked becoming the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical.
As a sweet thank you and warm response, Erivo affectionately grabbed Barrymore's hand.