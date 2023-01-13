Police Dashcam Reveals Reckless Driver Crashing Into Medical Van Then Taking Off On Foot — Watch The Video

The trooper keeps the driver in their sights in the residential area but can't quite seem to catch up with them until the suspect brutally slams into a medical transport van that had been attempting to cross the neighborhood's intersection. The police officer can be heard frantically radioing for backup as he pulls up to the crash site, but the suspect immediately jumps out of the Chrysler and frantically leaves the scene on foot.

DASHCAM FOOTAGE REVEALS STOLEN CAR DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF THE ROAD IN DARING 3 A.M. POLICE CHASE — WATCH THE VIDEO

The officer follows, shouting at the man, "I'm gonna taze you!" before the suspect actually turns and attempts to grab the taser out of the official's hands, causing it to fall to the ground. Eventually, the suspect also tumbles down and is arrested.