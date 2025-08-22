Dua Lipa Sizzles in Bikini and Hot Gym Snaps Ahead of 30th Birthday
Dua Lipa turned heads once again as she showed off a series of sultry looks before her big day.
The pop star stunned in a camouflage bikini paired with a crisp white shirt and a bold yellow bag before slipping into a fitted white workout set that highlighted her toned abs while lounging on a gym mat.
She later switched things up with a white bikini as she stretched out on her stomach, reading a book. Oversized reading glasses in pink and fuchsia completed the look while she flaunted her peachy backside in the shot.
At one point, she nearly spilled out of the bikini as she leaned into the camera.
Lipa shared a softer side too, capturing a sweet moment with friends as they released baby turtles into the ocean — a wholesome break from her steamy birthday snaps.
“last days of 29...🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲,” she wrote in the caption, confirming her tropical getaway to Jamaica.
Naturally, her fans filled the comments section with love.
“Mother always motheringgggg❤️,” one wrote.
“Welcome to the 30’s, it’s awesomeeeee,” another cheered.
A third gushed, “living her best life 🌸😍❤️✨.”
“Happy birthday my love 😍 🔥✨,” a fourth added.
One follower joked, “Professional vacationer.”
The birthday post followed a week after Lipa showed off her sculpted figure in sizzling Instagram photos shared on August 15.
In one shot, the “Levitating” singer rocked a two-tone Oseree Swimwear bikini in maroon and baby blue, finished with gold hoops and layered necklaces.
In another pic, she posed poolside in a sleek black bikini with gold accents.
Of course, she wasn’t alone. The sun-soaked photo dump included moments with friends, from dancing late into the night to enjoying meals al fresco on a scenic deck.
“so far - so good - sun, sea, the bestest of bestfriends, dancing til 6am, long long dinners, flamenco, BIG HUGS and a METEOR SHOWER!!!!!!! ☄️ feeling v lucky n loved 🇪🇸❤️,” she captioned the set.
The “New Rules” singer has been making the most of her countdown to 30, surrounded by loved ones as the big day on August 22 approaches.
Earlier this month, she was also spotted in Ibiza celebrating with her fiancé, actor Callum Turner, her mother, Anesa Lipa, and sister Rina Lipa.
“early birthday celebrations on my favourite island with my favourite people wearing the most gorgeous dress Simon made for me... I can't b----- wait for 30!!!! 🤍🤍🤍,” she gushed in a previous post.