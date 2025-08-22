Dua Lipa Sizzles in Bikini and Hot Gym Snaps Ahead of 30th Birthday

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa turned heads once again as she showed off a series of sultry looks before her big day. The pop star stunned in a camouflage bikini paired with a crisp white shirt and a bold yellow bag before slipping into a fitted white workout set that highlighted her toned abs while lounging on a gym mat.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @dualipa/Instagram The singer stunned fans with bikinis and workout looks.

Article continues below advertisement

She later switched things up with a white bikini as she stretched out on her stomach, reading a book. Oversized reading glasses in pink and fuchsia completed the look while she flaunted her peachy backside in the shot.

Article continues below advertisement

At one point, she nearly spilled out of the bikini as she leaned into the camera. Lipa shared a softer side too, capturing a sweet moment with friends as they released baby turtles into the ocean — a wholesome break from her steamy birthday snaps.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa flaunted her backside in a tiny G-string bikini.

Article continues below advertisement

“last days of 29...🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲,” she wrote in the caption, confirming her tropical getaway to Jamaica.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, her fans filled the comments section with love. “Mother always motheringgggg❤️,” one wrote. “Welcome to the 30’s, it’s awesomeeeee,” another cheered. A third gushed, “living her best life 🌸😍❤️✨.” “Happy birthday my love 😍 🔥✨,” a fourth added. One follower joked, “Professional vacationer.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa celebrated in Jamaica before turning 30.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The birthday post followed a week after Lipa showed off her sculpted figure in sizzling Instagram photos shared on August 15. In one shot, the “Levitating” singer rocked a two-tone Oseree Swimwear bikini in maroon and baby blue, finished with gold hoops and layered necklaces. In another pic, she posed poolside in a sleek black bikini with gold accents.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, she wasn’t alone. The sun-soaked photo dump included moments with friends, from dancing late into the night to enjoying meals al fresco on a scenic deck.

Article continues below advertisement

“so far - so good - sun, sea, the bestest of bestfriends, dancing til 6am, long long dinners, flamenco, BIG HUGS and a METEOR SHOWER!!!!!!! ☄️ feeling v lucky n loved 🇪🇸❤️,” she captioned the set.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @dualipa/Instagram The 'Levitating' singer was also spotted in Ibiza with fiancé Callum Turner earlier this month.

Article continues below advertisement

The “New Rules” singer has been making the most of her countdown to 30, surrounded by loved ones as the big day on August 22 approaches. Earlier this month, she was also spotted in Ibiza celebrating with her fiancé, actor Callum Turner, her mother, Anesa Lipa, and sister Rina Lipa.

Article continues below advertisement