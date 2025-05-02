or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > dua lipa
OK LogoPHOTOS

Dua Lipa Spreads Her Legs in Sensual Snaps After Freeing the Nipple at NYC Event: Photos

photo of Dua Lipa
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa shared a glimpse of her latest adventures in several Instagram photos.

By:

May 1 2025, Published 9:19 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa has been living her best life!

On Wednesday, April 30, the “Houdini” singer showed off her recent adventures in a slew of sensual Instagram photos. “2 n from things,” the star captioned her post.

Lipa stunned in a chic yet simple outfit consisting of high heels, black designer leather pants and a matching blazer. The artist appeared to be sitting in traffic as she posed with her legs spread inside a vehicle.

Article continues below advertisement
dua lipa spread legs sensual snaps freeing nipple nyc event photos
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

The entertainer stunned in her designer outfit.

Article continues below advertisement

She showed an intimate side of her daily routine with a snapshot of herself inside the washroom. As she stood in front of the mirror for a selfie, the singer wore a blue and white striped pajama set. However, she unbuttoned her top to flaunt her toned, tanned stomach.

Lipa wore a cheetah print belt to match her cheetahlicious handbag in another photo. The star, whose face was cut from the image, puckered her lips to make a duck face. Though her outfit was the focus of the picture, the “Levitating” singer stunned with confidence.

Article continues below advertisement
dua lipa spread legs sensual snaps freeing the nipple nyc event photos
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa rocked a casual pajama set in her recent Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

She also posed in another black blazer with clunky red PUMA sneakers. The star sat dockside as a ferryboat curved the waters behind her.

Lipa couldn’t get enough of herself as she shared multiple images of her Chanel ad on the side of a building. Her songwriter friend Mustafa honored her in front of the ad by pointing to the star as she covered her eyes in awe.

MORE ON:
dua lipa

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
singer dua lipa spread legs sensual snaps freeing nipple nyc event photos
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

The 'Levitating' singer freed her nipples at a recent event in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, the artist showed her support for the Broadway play Oh, Mary! by sharing a snap of its Playbill. The comedic stage play will be live at the Lyceum Theatre until the end of June.

Just days before the 29-year-old posted her montage, she walked the red carpet at the 2025 Chaplin Gala in New York City on Monday, April 28. Lipa looked astonishing in her risqué ensemble.

The “Dance The Night” musician opted to free the nipple in her braless look, which also showed off her thong. Though her rumored fiancé, Callum Turner, wasn’t in attendance, the twosome recently took a vacation to Albania in April.

Article continues below advertisement
singer dua lipa spread legs sensual snaps freeing the nipple nyc event photos
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner started dating in January 2024.

Easter at home,” she captioned her Instagram post, which flaunted her and Turner as they jumped off a ledge into a body of water.

The couple started dating in early 2024 and were spotted cuddling in Los Angeles in January of that year. As of this February, Lipa and Callum are speculated to be engaged after the singer shared multiple photos wearing a sparkly diamond on her ring finger. However, the couple has not confirmed their engagement yet.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.