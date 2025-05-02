Dua Lipa Spreads Her Legs in Sensual Snaps After Freeing the Nipple at NYC Event: Photos
Dua Lipa has been living her best life!
On Wednesday, April 30, the “Houdini” singer showed off her recent adventures in a slew of sensual Instagram photos. “2 n from things,” the star captioned her post.
Lipa stunned in a chic yet simple outfit consisting of high heels, black designer leather pants and a matching blazer. The artist appeared to be sitting in traffic as she posed with her legs spread inside a vehicle.
She showed an intimate side of her daily routine with a snapshot of herself inside the washroom. As she stood in front of the mirror for a selfie, the singer wore a blue and white striped pajama set. However, she unbuttoned her top to flaunt her toned, tanned stomach.
Lipa wore a cheetah print belt to match her cheetahlicious handbag in another photo. The star, whose face was cut from the image, puckered her lips to make a duck face. Though her outfit was the focus of the picture, the “Levitating” singer stunned with confidence.
She also posed in another black blazer with clunky red PUMA sneakers. The star sat dockside as a ferryboat curved the waters behind her.
Lipa couldn’t get enough of herself as she shared multiple images of her Chanel ad on the side of a building. Her songwriter friend Mustafa honored her in front of the ad by pointing to the star as she covered her eyes in awe.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Additionally, the artist showed her support for the Broadway play Oh, Mary! by sharing a snap of its Playbill. The comedic stage play will be live at the Lyceum Theatre until the end of June.
Just days before the 29-year-old posted her montage, she walked the red carpet at the 2025 Chaplin Gala in New York City on Monday, April 28. Lipa looked astonishing in her risqué ensemble.
The “Dance The Night” musician opted to free the nipple in her braless look, which also showed off her thong. Though her rumored fiancé, Callum Turner, wasn’t in attendance, the twosome recently took a vacation to Albania in April.
“Easter at home,” she captioned her Instagram post, which flaunted her and Turner as they jumped off a ledge into a body of water.
The couple started dating in early 2024 and were spotted cuddling in Los Angeles in January of that year. As of this February, Lipa and Callum are speculated to be engaged after the singer shared multiple photos wearing a sparkly diamond on her ring finger. However, the couple has not confirmed their engagement yet.