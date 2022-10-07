Dua Lipa Praises Being 'Alone' & 'Quite Selfish' After Sparking Romance Rumors With Trevor Noah
Setting the record straight. Despite sparking romance rumors with Trevor Noah last month, Dua Lipa is making it clear that she is a single lady — for now.
During the Friday, October 7, episode of her iHeartPodcast show, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, which aired one week after the rumored flames were spotted locking lips in New York City, the "New Rules" singer, 27, said: "This is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time."
Seemingly confirming that she and Noah, 38, are not exclusive following her split from Anwar Hadid, Lipa added, "It's been really great to just be alone and like, only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."
The pop star pointed out that she has "never really had the opportunity" to put herself first, which has been a change of pace for her. "But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down —I think it is the Leo thing, without getting too Astro about it — it makes a big difference."
Lipa's insistence on her single status comes on the heels of her date night with Noah, where they were spotted kissing and hugging on Wednesday, September 28. The musician and the television personality enjoyed a low-key dinner at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village, as OK! reported.
And while she may not be in a rush to spark up a new romance, an insider spilled to a publication that she is, "enjoying spending time with [Trevor]," and that she, "definitely sees potential" with him since they "have great chemistry with each other."
Trevor and Lipa both came out of long-term relationships, with The Daily Show host having dated Minka Kelly for two years before calling it quits. As for the "One Kiss" performer, she and Hadid were first linked in 2019 and managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight up until their split in December 2021.
If Noah and Lipa are ever to make things official in the near future, fans shouldn't hold their breath when it comes to catching glimpses of their relationship.
Lipa has previously addressed why she chooses to keep her romances on the down-low, saying in a previous interview, "Something that I've realized over time is how little people actually know. I've made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what's happening behind closed doors."