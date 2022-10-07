Dua Lipa Praises Being 'Alone' & 'Quite Selfish' After Sparking Romance Rumors With Trevor Noah

Seemingly confirming that she and Noah, 38, are not exclusive following her split from Anwar Hadid, Lipa added, "It's been really great to just be alone and like, only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."

FANS CRITIQUE DUA LIPA & TREVOR NOAH'S NEW ROMANCE AFTER PAIR SPOTTED KISSING: 'THE MOST RANDOM THING I'VE EVER SEEN'

The pop star pointed out that she has "never really had the opportunity" to put herself first, which has been a change of pace for her. "But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down —I think it is the Leo thing, without getting too Astro about it — it makes a big difference."