Fans Critique Dua Lipa & Trevor Noah's New Romance After Pair Spotted Kissing: 'The Most Random Thing I've Ever Seen'

After photos surfaced of Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah kissing and going on a dinner date in New York City on Wednesday, September 28, fans couldn't help but comment on the pair's apparent connection.

One person wrote, "idk dua lipa dating trevor noah is the most random thing i’ve ever seen," while another added, "They look like they’re in two completely different celebrity circles that would never cross paths in life lol."

A third person shared, "I'm starting to think it’s a raffle somewhere for celebrity couples."