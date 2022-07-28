Dua Lipa's Pink Corset 'Barbiecore' Diva Moment Is Everything We Needed & More — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

It's Dua Lipa's world and we are just living in it.

The talented singer uploaded the most gorgeous Instagram photos on Wednesday, July 28 — where she seemed to be having a full 'Pop Star Barbie' moment while on tour.

The 26-year-old icon blessed Toronto with a stellar show last night while on her worldwide "Future Nostalgia Tour." Lipa has been performing across continents since February 9 in Miami, and will end it off with a finale in Perth, Australia on November 16.

