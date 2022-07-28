Dua Lipa's Pink Corset 'Barbiecore' Diva Moment Is Everything We Needed & More — Get The Look
It's Dua Lipa's world and we are just living in it.
The talented singer uploaded the most gorgeous Instagram photos on Wednesday, July 28 — where she seemed to be having a full 'Pop Star Barbie' moment while on tour.
The 26-year-old icon blessed Toronto with a stellar show last night while on her worldwide "Future Nostalgia Tour." Lipa has been performing across continents since February 9 in Miami, and will end it off with a finale in Perth, Australia on November 16.
Lipa's Instagram selfies were both show-stopping and stunning, with the level of detail in the "Levitating" singer's breathtaking top being nothing short of impressive.
The "Barbiecore" aesthetic attire was a complete Vivienne Westwood ensemble, with the luxe look featuring the designer's Pink Ruched Corset Tank Top, retailing for $1,640 and Ray Five Pocket Jeans, retailing for $385. The dream-worthy corset had the most unique features — including a plunging strapless neckline with an alluring zipper detail and an off the shoulder flair that gave off the most angelic vibes.
The bombshell accessorized with simple silver large hoop earrings and a flawless slicked back half-up loosely curled hairdo. Lipa went with a no necklace look — keeping a bare chest and letting her top do the talking.
The only thing we can guarantee the fashionable 'fit is telling us is that if you haven't added a pink corset to your closet, it is time to do so immediately.
