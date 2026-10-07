Dua Lipa Ditches Her Bra and Pants in See-Through Leotard While in Paris for Fashion Week: Photos

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Dua Lipa is no stranger to a scandalous look! The "Levitating" singer took to her Instagram on Wednesday, October 7, to share a series of sultry snaps as she posed on a balcony while in Paris for Fashion Week. "Busy being busy in Paris," she captioned the post.

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Source: @DUALIPA/INSTAGRAM Dua Lipa ditched her bra and flaunted her cleavage in the see-through look.

For the photos, Lipa went braless in a see-through purple bodysuit and black briefs that showed off her long legs. She covered her assets slightly with a matching purple jacket that was left open to reveal her cleavage. The singer accessorized the daring outfit with multiple gold chain belts and a pair of slingback pointed-toe heels, opting for a blush-heavy makeup look and leaving her long black hair down. Throughout the rest of the carousel, Lipa enjoyed time with friends, showed off her more casual street style, dined out and recorded a cheeky TikTok with Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Nicole Kidman.

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Dua Lipa's Fans Could Not Get Enough

Source: @DUALIPA/INSTAGRAM One social media user said they were 'obsessed' with her outfit.

Her fans were obsessed with the runway-ready look, rushing to the comments section to gush over the pop star. "The first little look is a thingaaaaa I loved it so much," one person commented about the ensemble. Another wrote, "Queen of everything? Queen of everything." "You're the coolest person I know," claimed a third, as a fourth chimed in, "the purple outfit… OBSESSED." A fifth admirer penned, "Dua serving looks!"

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Dua Lipa Had an Eventful Summer

Source: @DUALIPA/INSTAGRAM Dua Lipa turned 31 in August.

The post comes as Lipa said goodbye to an exciting summer, after she celebrated her 31st birthday and tied the knot with her partner, Callum Turner. The couple got married in a civil ceremony in London at the Old Marylebone Town Hall before the newlyweds headed to Italy, where they held a lavish second celebration surrounded by their loved ones.

'I’d Like to Have a Family and Raise Some Kids'

Source: @DUALIPA/INSTAGRAM Callum Turner said marrying Dua Lipa was the 'best day of his life.'