EXCLUSIVE Secrets of Dua Lipa's Wedding Revealed as Singer Prepares to Marry Star Fiancé Callum Turner in Days Source: MEGA Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are getting married in Italy. Aaron Tinney June 6 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Dua Lipa and Callum Turner will exchange vows in Sicily.

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The singer, who has sold out stadiums around the world, and Turner, who is among the bookmakers' favorites to step into Daniel Craig's shoes as 007, are expected to host family and friends across multiple venues during an epic three days of celebrations. Guests are due to arrive late next week, with singers Charli XCX and Tove Lo among those understood to have received invitations. There have also been reports Sir Elton John – who collaborated with Lipa on the 2021 hit "Cold Heart" – could make an appearance, and even sing at the event. An insider close to the couple told us: "Dua and Callum genuinely couldn't be happier about taking this next step together. Everyone around them can see how deeply in love they are and how excited they are to finally become husband and wife. They've both had incredibly busy careers over the past few years, but they've made their relationship a priority and feel this is the perfect moment to celebrate their future together. Friends say they've been counting down the days and are absolutely buzzing about the wedding."

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Source: MEGA Dua Lipa allegedly invited Charli XCX and Tove Lo to her wedding.

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The source added: "When they first started discussing their plans, the idea was to keep things relatively low-key and intimate, with only their nearest and dearest present. But as the preparations gathered momentum, the celebration naturally grew into something much bigger. It's now evolved into an extravagant three-day event with multiple venues, luxury experiences and a star-studded guest list. No expense has been spared and it's shaping up to be one of the most glamorous celebrity weddings Europe has seen in years." According to the insider, the scale of the event expanded after Lipa attended Charli XCX's wedding celebrations in Sicily last year. The source added: "Dua absolutely loved being part of Charli's wedding celebrations in Sicily last year and came away feeling inspired by the atmosphere, the setting and how magical the whole experience was. Seeing how beautifully everything came together made her realize she wanted to create something equally unforgettable for her own big day. It encouraged her to think bigger when it came to the plans, and from that point the wedding evolved into a far more ambitious celebration than anyone had originally envisaged. She wants the weekend to feel special not only for her and Callum, but for every guest making the trip to Italy." Preparations for the ceremony have reportedly included daily workouts together.

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Source: MEGA Away from music, Lipa has continued expanding her business interests.

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Source: MEGA Dua Lipa and Callum Turner got engaged in 2024.