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Secrets of Dua Lipa's Wedding Revealed as Singer Prepares to Marry Star Fiancé Callum Turner in Days

Photo of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner.
Source: MEGA

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are getting married in Italy.

June 6 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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Dua Lipa is preparing to marry actor Callum Turner in a lavish three-day Sicilian celebration next week, with celebrity guests, heightened security and whispers of surprise performances set to transform the couple's wedding into one of the most talked-about showbusiness events of the year.

And OK! has the inside track on their wedding "blueprint."

Lipa, 30, and Turner, 36 – tipped to be the next James Bond – will exchange vows in Sicily after becoming one of Britain's most prominent entertainment couples.

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Image of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner will exchange vows in Sicily.
Source: MEGA

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner will exchange vows in Sicily.

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The singer, who has sold out stadiums around the world, and Turner, who is among the bookmakers' favorites to step into Daniel Craig's shoes as 007, are expected to host family and friends across multiple venues during an epic three days of celebrations.

Guests are due to arrive late next week, with singers Charli XCX and Tove Lo among those understood to have received invitations.

There have also been reports Sir Elton John – who collaborated with Lipa on the 2021 hit "Cold Heart" – could make an appearance, and even sing at the event.

An insider close to the couple told us: "Dua and Callum genuinely couldn't be happier about taking this next step together. Everyone around them can see how deeply in love they are and how excited they are to finally become husband and wife. They've both had incredibly busy careers over the past few years, but they've made their relationship a priority and feel this is the perfect moment to celebrate their future together. Friends say they've been counting down the days and are absolutely buzzing about the wedding."

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Image of Dua Lipa allegedly invited Charli XCX and Tove Lo to her wedding.
Source: MEGA

Dua Lipa allegedly invited Charli XCX and Tove Lo to her wedding.

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The source added: "When they first started discussing their plans, the idea was to keep things relatively low-key and intimate, with only their nearest and dearest present. But as the preparations gathered momentum, the celebration naturally grew into something much bigger. It's now evolved into an extravagant three-day event with multiple venues, luxury experiences and a star-studded guest list. No expense has been spared and it's shaping up to be one of the most glamorous celebrity weddings Europe has seen in years."

According to the insider, the scale of the event expanded after Lipa attended Charli XCX's wedding celebrations in Sicily last year.

The source added: "Dua absolutely loved being part of Charli's wedding celebrations in Sicily last year and came away feeling inspired by the atmosphere, the setting and how magical the whole experience was. Seeing how beautifully everything came together made her realize she wanted to create something equally unforgettable for her own big day. It encouraged her to think bigger when it came to the plans, and from that point the wedding evolved into a far more ambitious celebration than anyone had originally envisaged. She wants the weekend to feel special not only for her and Callum, but for every guest making the trip to Italy."

Preparations for the ceremony have reportedly included daily workouts together.

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The wedding comes at a pivotal moment for both stars.

Turner is set to return to screens this summer in the romantic comedy One Night Only and continues to be linked with the role of James Bond.

Industry speculation has also suggested Lipa could one day record a Bond theme, something she has previously expressed interest in doing.

Away from music, Lipa has continued expanding her business interests.

The singer is working on her fourth studio album with producer Mark Ronson, who is also believed to be among the wedding guests.

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image of Away from music, Lipa has continued expanding her business interests.
Source: MEGA

Away from music, Lipa has continued expanding her business interests.

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She is also preparing to launch her Dua By AB skincare range, recently became a global ambassador for Nespresso alongside George Clooney and continues to grow her editorial platform Service95.

Lipa and Turner got engaged in December 2024 after a year together, with the pop star confirming the news during an interview with British Vogue last year.

Speaking about their future, Lipa said: "I want to finish my tour – Callum's shooting, so we're just enjoying this period."

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Image of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner got engaged in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner got engaged in 2024.

She added: "This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just be best friends forever – it's a really special feeling."

Lipa also praised the engagement ring Turner designed with help from her sister, Rina.

She said: "It's very exciting. I'm obsessed with it. It's so me. It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."

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