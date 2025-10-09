Dua Lipa Flaunts Her Long Legs in Flashy Silver Dress as She Declares She's 'Never Not Having Fun': Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa has disco fever. The "Levitating" singer, 30, flashed her long legs in a silver, mirrored disc chain mini dress on Thursday, October 9. Lipa seductively leaned against a piano, with one leg extended in the air in a snapshot uploaded on social media.

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa dazzled in a sparkly silver dress.

Beyond her extravagant frock, she rocked gold hoop earrings and strappy black stilettos with a sleek, long ponytail. She sipped from a dirty martini as she lay provocatively on the piano, couch and up against a mirror. "Never not having fun," she captioned the smiley Instagram carousel. "Legs mother!" one fan gushed. Several others likened Lipa's dress to Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour in California

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa showed off her long legs.

On Wednesday, October 8, Lipa performed in her last of four shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Calif., on the Radical Optimism tour. She flaunted her fit physique in a streak of flashy outfits on stage, including a gold bodysuit with fishnet tights, a large black feather boa and a semi-sheer sequin dress with a high slit. The award-winning artist brought Gwen Stefani on stage Wednesday night for a surprise duet of No Doubt's "Don't Speak." She called the band's lead singer "one of my personal heroes, one of my favorite artists, someone who I’ve grown up listening to my whole life, who’s influenced my music, influenced my style, someone who I love as a performer, and someone who just constantly keeps redefining herself and music. And I just absolutely love that this incredible woman is here tonight."

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa is on her Radical Optimism tour.

During night three in Los Angeles, Lipa invited Lionel Richie to perform his hit track "All Night Long (All Night)" with her. Several famous faces could be seen in the crowd of the California concerts, including Adele, Olivia Rodrigo, St. Vincent and Lucy Dacus. Lipa will take the Radical Optimism tour to San Francisco, Calif., on October 11 and 12 before concluding the U.S. leg in Seattle, Wash., on October 16. She will then hit the road in South America starting early November.

Dua Lipa's Luxe Birthday Vacations

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa is 'never not having fun.'