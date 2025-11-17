Dua Lipa Sets Pulses Racing as She Pulls Down Her Pants in Cheeky Selfie From Brazil: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa teased fans with a racy selfie from her hotel couch in Brazil. The pop star, 30, seductively pulled down her yellow sweatpants in a selfie shared to her Instagram on Monday, November 17. Lipa bared her midriff as she mugged for the camera, donned in a green baby tee that read "Rose Martine."

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa posted a new photo dump on Monday, November 17.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, the star flaunted her long legs in a cheetah-print slip dress, accessorized with chunky gold earrings and fiery red stilettos. She posed on the balcony in São Paulo with her hair swept into a ponytail. She later donned a yellow and green Adidas track jacket, black lace bottoms and high boots as she sat in a stairwell. During downtime from her Radical Optimism tour, she unwound in a cozy white robe. Lipa rehearsed alongside instrumentalist Carlinhos Brown and backing vocalists Ciara O'Connor and Naomi Scarlett. The group was all smiles during practice as the celeb rocked an oversized, white "California" jersey.

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa is currently on her Radical Optimism tour.

When she wasn't gearing up for her concert, she enjoyed a night out on the town with siblings Rina and Gjin Lipa. The family bopped along to a DJ set by Seth Troxler during a rowdy evening. "All we've done is dance in São Paulo 🇧🇷," Dua captioned her photo dump, which also featured a sweet clip entertaining fans in the audience of her show.

Dua Lipa Brings Brazilian Artists on Stage at Radical Optimism Tour

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa recapped her time in Brazil.

In a separate post from Sunday, November 16, she honored Carlinhos and artist Caetano Veloso for performing with her. "SÃO PAULO, QUE SONHO!!!!! ❤️🇧🇷❤️🇧🇷❤️🇧🇷I’m still overwhelmed with gratitude," she expressed. "Sharing the stage last night with two true Brazilian musical giants was an honour beyond words. Muito obrigada @caetanoveloso + @carlinhosbrown, for your generosity, your artistry, and the magic you brought to the moment. And to everyone who came out, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your love, your energy, your voices…you made the night unforgettable.It just keeps getting better!!!!!"

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa went partying with her siblings during time off from her Radical Optimism tour.