Dua Lipa Sets Pulses Racing as She Pulls Down Her Pants in Cheeky Selfie From Brazil: Photos
Nov. 17 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Dua Lipa teased fans with a racy selfie from her hotel couch in Brazil.
The pop star, 30, seductively pulled down her yellow sweatpants in a selfie shared to her Instagram on Monday, November 17.
Lipa bared her midriff as she mugged for the camera, donned in a green baby tee that read "Rose Martine."
Elsewhere in her photo dump, the star flaunted her long legs in a cheetah-print slip dress, accessorized with chunky gold earrings and fiery red stilettos. She posed on the balcony in São Paulo with her hair swept into a ponytail.
She later donned a yellow and green Adidas track jacket, black lace bottoms and high boots as she sat in a stairwell.
During downtime from her Radical Optimism tour, she unwound in a cozy white robe.
Lipa rehearsed alongside instrumentalist Carlinhos Brown and backing vocalists Ciara O'Connor and Naomi Scarlett. The group was all smiles during practice as the celeb rocked an oversized, white "California" jersey.
When she wasn't gearing up for her concert, she enjoyed a night out on the town with siblings Rina and Gjin Lipa. The family bopped along to a DJ set by Seth Troxler during a rowdy evening.
"All we've done is dance in São Paulo 🇧🇷," Dua captioned her photo dump, which also featured a sweet clip entertaining fans in the audience of her show.
Dua Lipa Brings Brazilian Artists on Stage at Radical Optimism Tour
In a separate post from Sunday, November 16, she honored Carlinhos and artist Caetano Veloso for performing with her.
"SÃO PAULO, QUE SONHO!!!!! ❤️🇧🇷❤️🇧🇷❤️🇧🇷I’m still overwhelmed with gratitude," she expressed. "Sharing the stage last night with two true Brazilian musical giants was an honour beyond words. Muito obrigada @caetanoveloso + @carlinhosbrown, for your generosity, your artistry, and the magic you brought to the moment. And to everyone who came out, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your love, your energy, your voices…you made the night unforgettable.It just keeps getting better!!!!!"
Carlinhos gave a special shout-out to the "Levitating" singer on his own Instagram, thanking her for allowing him to bring his Brazilian culture to the stage.
"More unforgettable memories from these days with @dualipa, while we prepared this beautiful surprise she gave to all of us. And beyond that, it's always wonderful to be with the master @caetanoveloso sharing such a special moment as this one," he wrote. "I want to thank you once again for your respect for our country, for your charisma, and for your dedication to communicating in our language. It's no wonder you are who you are. Brazil loves you, Dua! ❤️🇧🇷."