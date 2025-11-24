Dua Lipa Shows Off Toned Abs in Sizzling Bikini Pics From Brazil: Photos
Nov. 24 2025, Published 6:33 a.m. ET
Dua Lipa kept it hot in her most recent Instagram dump. The 30-year-old singer shared a slew of fun bikini photos from her most recent trip to Brazil on November 21.
"RIO IN MY ❤️," Lipa captioned the carousel, noting she spent several days in the South American city of Rio de Janeiro.
One snap had the "Houdini" songstress taking a selfie while rocking a lime green and black butterfly-printed bikini and matching sarong. Her tattoos were on full display and she accessorized with large silver hoop earrings.
Another hot photo had Lipa and her sister Rina, 24, lounging on a hotel patio bed, soaking up the sun. She donned another colorful two-piece, this time, it was plain neon orange.
Dua Lipa Soaks Up the Sun
Her sister matched her while wearing a fiery red bikini and the two shielded their eyes away from the heat as they posed on the balcony.
A few other snaps showed Lipa and her friends smiling next to Brazil's famous Christ the Redeemer landmark in the evening. One pic showed a table filled with delicious Brazilian food, including steak and spicy green rice.
Elsewhere on her vacation, the Barbie star and her besties took in a sports game and also attended a concert. In other photos, the British native and her clan played a fun game of cards.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lipa's fiancé, Callum Turner, didn't appear to join the group on the vacay as he wasn't seen in any of the snapshots. However, he is mostly probably on his press tour for his upcoming romantic comedy, Eternity, which drops on Thanksgiving.
The musician is also currently on her Radical Optimism Tour and most recently played two concerts at the Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires. She then flew to Chile for several other performances.
On November 15, Lipa took her tour to Sao Paulo, Brazil, as she's taking in as much fun as she can before hitting the stage once again.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Started Dating in 2024
As for Turner, 35, he started dating the "New Rules" crooner in January 2024. They swiftly became engaged, and she confirmed that the actor proposed in her July cover story with British Vogue.
In September, Lipa gushed over her man in a candid interview with Harper's Bazaar.
“I’m happier than ever, so it feels like I’m doing a disservice by not talking about it," she beamed. “When you’re a public person, anything that’s very personal is very vulnerable. It’s not like I don’t want to share it.”
“I’ve spent a lot of time being guarded or protecting my heart, and so I’m letting go of that feeling and just being like, ‘Okay, if I’m supposed to get hurt, then this is what’s going to happen.’ I have to just allow love," Lipa reflected.