or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Style > dua lipa
OK LogoCELEBRITY STYLE AND FASHION NEWS

Dua Lipa Shows Off Toned Abs in Sizzling Bikini Pics From Brazil: Photos

Dua Lipa is currently on the South American leg of her concert tour.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa showed off her body in several sizzling Instagram photos from her trip to Brazil.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 24 2025, Published 6:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa kept it hot in her most recent Instagram dump. The 30-year-old singer shared a slew of fun bikini photos from her most recent trip to Brazil on November 21.

"RIO IN MY ❤️," Lipa captioned the carousel, noting she spent several days in the South American city of Rio de Janeiro.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The British singer sported a bright bikini in her hot selfie.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

The British singer sported a bright bikini in her hot selfie.

One snap had the "Houdini" songstress taking a selfie while rocking a lime green and black butterfly-printed bikini and matching sarong. Her tattoos were on full display and she accessorized with large silver hoop earrings.

Another hot photo had Lipa and her sister Rina, 24, lounging on a hotel patio bed, soaking up the sun. She donned another colorful two-piece, this time, it was plain neon orange.

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa Soaks Up the Sun

image of Dua Lipa and her sister Rina rocked colorful two-pieces in Rio.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa and her sister Rina rocked colorful two-pieces in Rio.

Her sister matched her while wearing a fiery red bikini and the two shielded their eyes away from the heat as they posed on the balcony.

A few other snaps showed Lipa and her friends smiling next to Brazil's famous Christ the Redeemer landmark in the evening. One pic showed a table filled with delicious Brazilian food, including steak and spicy green rice.

Elsewhere on her vacation, the Barbie star and her besties took in a sports game and also attended a concert. In other photos, the British native and her clan played a fun game of cards.

MORE ON:
dua lipa

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Dua Lipa and her friends posed next to the Christ the Redeemer statue.
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa and her friends posed next to the Christ the Redeemer statue.

Lipa's fiancé, Callum Turner, didn't appear to join the group on the vacay as he wasn't seen in any of the snapshots. However, he is mostly probably on his press tour for his upcoming romantic comedy, Eternity, which drops on Thanksgiving.

The musician is also currently on her Radical Optimism Tour and most recently played two concerts at the Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires. She then flew to Chile for several other performances.

On November 15, Lipa took her tour to Sao Paulo, Brazil, as she's taking in as much fun as she can before hitting the stage once again.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Started Dating in 2024

image of The 'Houdini' singer and the British actor began dating in January 2024.
Source: MEGA

The 'Houdini' singer and the British actor began dating in January 2024.

As for Turner, 35, he started dating the "New Rules" crooner in January 2024. They swiftly became engaged, and she confirmed that the actor proposed in her July cover story with British Vogue.

In September, Lipa gushed over her man in a candid interview with Harper's Bazaar.

“I’m happier than ever, so it feels like I’m doing a disservice by not talking about it," she beamed. “When you’re a public person, anything that’s very personal is very vulnerable. It’s not like I don’t want to share it.”

“I’ve spent a lot of time being guarded or protecting my heart, and so I’m letting go of that feeling and just being like, ‘Okay, if I’m supposed to get hurt, then this is what’s going to happen.’ I have to just allow love," Lipa reflected.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.