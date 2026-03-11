or
Article continues below advertisement
Bikini-Clad Dua Lipa Shows Off Enviable Abs Alongside Fiancé Callum Turner: Hot Photos

Looking good, Dua!

March 11 2026, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

Dua Lipa is enjoying every moment with her fiancé, Callum Turner.

The pop star recently shared a series of playful beach photos on Instagram, giving fans a peek into the couple’s sunny getaway. In one of the snaps, Lipa posed next to Turner while wearing a tiny patterned bikini top paired with casual denim bottoms, proudly showing off her toned abs.

The singer completed the laid-back beach look with oversized sunglasses, letting her dark hair fall naturally around her shoulders.

Turner kept things simple for the seaside outing. The actor wore a white T-shirt and sunglasses as he leaned close to the “Levitating” hitmaker for a sweet selfie. The pair appeared relaxed and happy as they sat near rocky cliffs along the shoreline.

Lipa kept the caption simple but playful, writing: “kissssssss the sun.”

In the next slide, the singer also showed off her DUA Skincare, while giving fans another look at her effortless style.

For that snap, she wore a white tank top paired with white underwear and a see-through skirt. She finished the outfit with a khaki cropped jacket and silver-framed clear glasses.

Another photo in the carousel showed Lipa kneeling in front of a large mirror inside an Alo Yoga gym. In the shot, she flaunted her sculpted abs while wearing a sultry black workout set.

The new sultry post arrives months after Turner popped the question in June 2025 following about a year and a half of dating the chart-topping singer.

"Yeah, we’re engaged," she confirmed in an interview. "It’s very exciting."

According to reports, the actor even consulted Lipa’s close friends and her sister before selecting the stunning diamond ring.

"I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me," Lipa gushed. "It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."

Still, the “Dance the Night” singer said she’s not rushing down the aisle anytime soon.

“I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period," Lipa said. "I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?'"

The “Training Season” vocalist also opened up about what being engaged truly means to her.

"This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling," she shared.

During the candid interview, Lipa also reflected on the idea of expanding her brood.

"I'd love to have kids one day," she confessed. "But it’s like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time – how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I’d have to take. I think it’s just one of those things that’s going to happen when it happens. I love kids, but I think there’s so much more to raising a child than just loving children."

