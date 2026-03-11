Bikini-Clad Dua Lipa Shows Off Enviable Abs Alongside Fiancé Callum Turner: Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa shared beach photos with her fiancé, Callum Turner.

The singer completed the laid-back beach look with oversized sunglasses, letting her dark hair fall naturally around her shoulders. Turner kept things simple for the seaside outing. The actor wore a white T-shirt and sunglasses as he leaned close to the “Levitating” hitmaker for a sweet selfie. The pair appeared relaxed and happy as they sat near rocky cliffs along the shoreline.

Lipa kept the caption simple but playful, writing: “kissssssss the sun.” In the next slide, the singer also showed off her DUA Skincare, while giving fans another look at her effortless style. For that snap, she wore a white tank top paired with white underwear and a see-through skirt. She finished the outfit with a khaki cropped jacket and silver-framed clear glasses.

Source: @dualipa/Instagram The singer showed off her toned abs during the getaway.

Another photo in the carousel showed Lipa kneeling in front of a large mirror inside an Alo Yoga gym. In the shot, she flaunted her sculpted abs while wearing a sultry black workout set. The new sultry post arrives months after Turner popped the question in June 2025 following about a year and a half of dating the chart-topping singer.

"Yeah, we’re engaged," she confirmed in an interview. "It’s very exciting."

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Callum Turner proposed to Dua Lipa in June 2025.

According to reports, the actor even consulted Lipa’s close friends and her sister before selecting the stunning diamond ring. "I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me," Lipa gushed. "It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."

Still, the “Dance the Night” singer said she’s not rushing down the aisle anytime soon. “I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period," Lipa said. "I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?'"

The “Training Season” vocalist also opened up about what being engaged truly means to her. "This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling," she shared.

Source: @dualipa/Instagram Dua Lipa said she is not rushing to plan a wedding.