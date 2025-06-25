Dua Lipa Gets Rowdy as She Shows Off Her Legs in Tiny Pink Dress: Photos
Dua Lipa is showing off her playful side in a flirty new photo drop!
The “Houdini” hitmaker glowed in a silky pastel pink mini dress that perfectly hugged her curves. The lingerie-style slip gown came with dainty straps and a barely-there hemline that flaunted her killer legs.
In a cheeky Instagram selfie taken from a high angle, the singer teased a glimpse of cleavage while placing her manicured fingers near her lips.
For a fun twist, Lipa threw on a navy cap with an embroidered tassel and crest. She also included a casual snap in a white ribbed tank printed with “Radical Optimism,” the title of her current tour.
“I guess joining the circus wasn't such a bad ideaa🤪🤪🤪ANFIELD NIGHT 1 TONIGHT!!!! LET'S GOOOOOO BABY 💋!!!!!” she wrote in the caption, hyping up her first night at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.
Lipa kicked off her U.K. leg on June 20 with a massive show at Wembley Stadium and is gearing up for the U.S. leg starting in September.
Leading up to Wembley, the superstar admitted the whole experience felt overwhelming.
“That’s definitely been a massive dream,” she said. “And it’s going to be quite surreal. You know, stadiums: that seems pretty scary.”
She said her goal is to make massive venues feel “as intimate as a nightclub.”
“As the rooms get bigger, how do you make them feel just as intimate?” she wondered, admitting that’s “no easy task.”
In another pic from the carousel, Lipa was all smiles while holding a poster revealing that every show from June 20 to June 25 are completely sold out.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On Saturday, June 21, the Albanian beauty even brought out none other than Charli XCX on stage. The neon green lights hit just right as the duo performed the Brat album opener.
“I thought I’d bring a friend out,” Lipa told fans. “Let me tell you, she is the biggest brat I have ever known.”
Even English girl group Spice Girls showed love as the singer shared a card they sent her on Instagram.
“Dear Dua,” the note read, “We just wanted to wish you lots of luck with your sold out shows at Wembley Stadium … that’s Girl Power!! We love you! The Spice Girls xxxxx.”
Talking about the rush she feels before hitting the stage, Lipa told Vogue, “Adrenaline is an incredible drug. I can hear people screaming before I’m even on. That’s when my heart starts racing. Moments before, I’m like: ‘Oh, my God, we’re doing this.’ And I’m ready to go.”
With her milestone birthday coming up, the “Training Season” vocalist is feeling stronger than ever.
“I turn 30 in August,” she said. “And I’ve been thinking about it a lot, because your 20s are just so tumultuous in the way you think about yourself and your body. And I don’t know, now I feel like I’ve come to a place — I’ve become better at taking care of myself and working out and dancing. I feel the most confident I’ve ever felt.”
She added, “I feel very empowered and strong in my body. I feel good when I’m sharing my energy with people on stage. There’s just so much of that that makes me really proud of my body and the way it holds me.”