Dua Lipa, 29, Shows Off Killer Bikini Body While on Getaway in Thailand: Photos
Dua Lipa is turning up the heat!
On Thursday, November 28, the “Levitating” singer, 29, showed off her bikini body while in Bangkok, Thailand, for her Radical Optimism Tour.
In the image, the star wore a pink and orange floral bathing suit with her toned abs on display. Additionally, the brunette beauty donned a tan baseball cap and no makeup.
The songstress also shared other stills from her stop in the Asian city, including a snap of herself enjoying a beer, pictures from a photoshoot in a white tiled bathroom and a shot of herself in an ice bath.
“Tour lifeeeeee ~ thank you Bangkok!!!!! You can have me back anytimeeeeee 🇹🇭❣️,” she captioned the upload.
In response, fans gushed over the pop sensation.
“I love you please be back soon❤️🙌🔥,” one person penned, while another raved, “The hottest😍.”
The Grammy-winning artist’s post came after she was spotted grabbing dinner in Mumbai, India, alongside boyfriend Callum Turner.
- Dua Lipa Stuns In Lime Green Bikini Following Split From Hunky Model Anwar Hadid: 'See Ya In 2022'
- Dua Lipa Dishes On Keeping Her Relationships Private Following Apparent Split From Anwar Hadid, Insists Public Doesn't Know What Goes On 'Behind Closed Doors'
- New Couple Alert! Dua Lipa & Trevor Noah Spotted Locking Lips During NYC Date Night
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The couple’s outing was ahead of Lipa's upcoming concert in the city on November 30. In videos from the date, the duo’s bodyguard was seen springing into action as the paparazzi swarmed them. The lovebirds were also spotted together during the musician’s time in Bangkok, as supporters shared social media videos of the pair attending local cafes, clubs and bars in the area.
Turner has seemingly been following his boo around on her tour while his film schedule permits, as on November 19, Lipa made two posts showing off some of the adventures she and The Boys in the Boat lead have been on recently.
The uploads included a photo of the 34-year-old kissing Lipa on the cheek as they walked down the street with their arms around each other, a still of the couple enjoying karaoke and an image of Turner discovering new snacks at the foreign grocery store.
Lipa and Turner first sparked relationship rumors in January when they were seen together after the Masters of Air premiere in London.
The actor and the performer made their romance Instagram official in July. At the time, the “Training Season” vocalist posted an image of herself and Turner walking down a hill at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival as he kissed her forehead.
In another snap from the upload, Lipa and Turner looked lovingly into each other’s eyes as they sat in the grass.
Times of India reported on Lipa and Turner's dinner date.