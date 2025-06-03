Dua Lipa Flashes Sideb--- in Racy Black Dress as She Details a 'Day in the Life': Watch
Dua Lipa is letting fans in on how she spends a full day before her concert!
The “Levitating” hitmaker gave followers a peek into her life in a new Instagram Reel, showing off a full montage as she geared up for her Radical Optimism world tour stop in Munich, Germany.
She kicked off the day early with a yoga session, then slipped into a long, black backless top and flared jeans for rehearsal at the Olympic Hall — where she was prepping for back-to-back shows on May 31 and June 1.
“Morning to midnight in München!!!” she wrote in the caption.
As she waited backstage before showtime, she changed into something cozy, rocking gray sweatpants and a cropped baby tee while relaxing with her crew.
When it was finally time to hit the stage, she made a quick change into a vintage satin turquoise one-piece, sprinting toward her team to get pumped up before stepping into the spotlight.
Of course, fans were all over the comments section.
“So beautiful,” Bebe Rexha said, while another fan gushed, “Was amazing to see you in munich my loooove.”
“OMGGG WE NEED THIS ALL THE DAYS 😻😻😻,” one follower wrote, while another simply added, “Love you diva ❤️.”
All this prep came right after a quick family getaway to recharge before the tour chaos began.
In another recent post, the pop star shared some sweet moments from her vacation, hanging with her younger sister Rina Lipa. The two looked totally in sync, lounging side by side in matching black micro bikinis on a beach chair.
“a lil pauseeeee,” Dua captioned that post.
Both sisters kept it low-key and natural, skipping the makeup and styling their hair in slicked-back buns. They wore silver hoop earrings, and Rina amped things up with layered silver necklaces and shiny Bubble Bath-colored nails.
One photo showed them sipping margaritas under the sun, looking totally unbothered.
Later on, the vibe changed as the sisters took a peaceful walk through what looked like a scenic park. Dua wore a curve-hugging white bodycon dress with a sweetheart neckline, while Rina stood out in a sleeveless black top with a tie detail and a black-and-white polka dot skirt.
Their little brother, Gjin Lipa, even made an appearance in a later shot. He was spotted sharing a quiet moment with Rina as the two waited for food at a seaside café.
Even with all the traveling and concerts, Dua said it’s her family that helps her stay centered.
"Something that I've realized over time is how little people actually know," she told WSJ. Magazine back in 2022. "I've made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what's happening behind closed doors."
She added, "My family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy."