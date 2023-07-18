What Is Dua Lipa's Net Worth? The Superstar's Success Goes Way Beyond the Music Industry
Unlike some Hollywood hot shots, Dua Lipa truly carved out a path to success all on her own, coming from humble beginnings while growing up in Kosovo and London.
"From a young age, I had the dream to be a pop star," she shared in a recent interview. "But it never seemed like something that was actually possible."
Needless to say, the Grammy winner made her dream come true and is now consistently at the top of the music charts, but she's also branched out into podcasts and fashion — plus, she even nabbed a role in the new Barbie flick!
Keep scrolling to find out the star's impressive net worth.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the "New Rules" crooner, 27, has a net worth of $35 million. The bulk of her bank account stems from music and touring, with one report stating Lipa's 2022 Future Nostalgia Tour grossed over $89 million, making it the 18th most successful tour of the year.
The bombshell also dabbles in the fashion and beauty industry, becoming the face of a few Yves Saint Laurent perfumes and releasing a lipstick with MAC Cosmetics.
The songwriter has also modeled for Versace during Milan Fashion Week 2022.
She also earns six figures from social media endorsements, with one report claiming that on average, she makes slightly under $242,200 for one post!
Lipa is just now getting her feet wet in the world of acting, snagging her debut role as a mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film. She also recorded an original tune for the soundtrack of the movie, which hits theaters on Friday, July 21.
In addition, the superstar is in Argylle, a 2024 AppleTV+ thriller in which she stars opposite of Henry Cavill.
"I had a really great time, and it was really exciting, but I think for me it’s like baby steps," she admitted in an interview about her future acting gigs.
The "Don't Stop Now" songstress conducts plenty of interviews herself on her podcast, "At Your Service," which she launched last year. She also founded Service95, a platform that shares newsletters, resources and more focused on "a considered curation of lists, stories, perspectives and conversations with a global lens."
