What Is Dua Lipa's Net Worth? The Superstar's Success Goes Way Beyond the Music Industry

Unlike some Hollywood hot shots, Dua Lipa truly carved out a path to success all on her own, coming from humble beginnings while growing up in Kosovo and London.

"From a young age, I had the dream to be a pop star," she shared in a recent interview. "But it never seemed like something that was actually possible."

Needless to say, the Grammy winner made her dream come true and is now consistently at the top of the music charts, but she's also branched out into podcasts and fashion — plus, she even nabbed a role in the new Barbie flick!

Keep scrolling to find out the star's impressive net worth.