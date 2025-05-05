Dua Lipa Goes Braless as She Shares Glimpse Inside Her NYC Trip: Photos

Dua Lipa stunned in NYC with a daring braless look.

The pop star gave fans a peek into her latest NYC adventures with a carousel of stylish photos on Instagram . In one eye-catching look, she went braless in a silky black slip dress with the words “SAD MAMI” printed right across the front.

The daring dress had thin spaghetti straps and a high side slit, bringing major sultry energy. She pulled the whole look together with dark rectangular sunglasses, layered gold chains and a soft pink fuzzy shoulder bag that added a fun pop of texture.

Her hair was slicked back, as she confidently posed.