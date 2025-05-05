Dua Lipa Goes Braless as She Shares Glimpse Inside Her NYC Trip: Photos
Dua Lipa is living it up in the Big Apple!
The pop star gave fans a peek into her latest NYC adventures with a carousel of stylish photos on Instagram. In one eye-catching look, she went braless in a silky black slip dress with the words “SAD MAMI” printed right across the front.
The daring dress had thin spaghetti straps and a high side slit, bringing major sultry energy. She pulled the whole look together with dark rectangular sunglasses, layered gold chains and a soft pink fuzzy shoulder bag that added a fun pop of texture.
Her hair was slicked back, as she confidently posed.
In the next photo, Lipa switched things up for a chill indoor scene. She kept the edge, though, pairing a black outfit with knee-high, lace-up stiletto boots.
She held a box of strawberries in one hand, flashing a smile and serving glam-meets-casual energy.
The "One Kiss" singer even gave fans a close-up of those killer boots — black lace-up heels with pointed toes and skin-baring crisscross laces that definitely turned heads.
“gissss a kisss 🍓,” she wrote in the caption.
As expected, the comments section blew up with praise.
“D---. No warning! 🔥,” one fan joked.
Her stylist Lorenzo Posocco jumped in, writing, “Obsessed with you 🤯❤️.”
Another gushed, “Wow you look gorgeous very nice beautiful 😍🖤🔥.”
“HOTTIE,” someone added.
Another added, “beautiful angel fairy woman goddess.”
Some fans noticed that Lipa might be back in the studio.
The Albanian singer recently dropped a photo of three keyboards, hinting that a new album could be on the way. She also gave a glimpse of studio life, lounging on a mat in a sheer black shirt and pants, mic in hand.
“She’s cooking something again. I just know it’s gonna be a summer anthem,” one fan wrote.
“She’s cooking up hits, no doubt,” another added.
“Omg, new music is coming?!” someone else commented.
Lipa and her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner, also had fans talking after a rare date night on May 2.
They were spotted walking hand-in-hand through the streets of New York. Lipa rocked a leather high-neck mini dress with a matching clutch and knee-high boots, while Turner kept things relaxed in a white tee, white overshirt and loose mint green pants.
Lipa was wearing a ring on that finger — the same one fans noticed in several of her Instagram posts back in December and January.
At the time, a source spilled to The Sun, “They are engaged and couldn’t be happier. Lipa has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake.”