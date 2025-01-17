Dua Lipa Goes Braless in Steamy New Thirst Trap From Chilean Vacation: Photos
Dua Lipa brought her best looks to Chile!
On Friday, January 17, the “Levitating” singer, 29, shared some sultry braless photos from her recent South American vacation.
In two of the snaps from the upload, the star rocked a white tank top that read “mother f-----” across her chest. The brunette beauty had her long locks in a straight style and wore a low-key makeup look for her chill day in the foreign country.
“You know an airport hates to see me coming,” Lipa penned alongside the post, which also featured photos of gorgeous landscapes from the trip, a mirror selfie of the musician in a black bra and pants and a still of the artist showing off her toned tummy during a hike.
In response, the “Dance the Night” songstress’ followers gushed over her alluring upload.
“😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one person wrote, while another added, “Brb applying to TSA.”
A third user stated, “Such an iconic post ✨,” as a fourth raved, “CHILE LOVES YOU!!! 🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱 COME BACK SOON.”
As OK! previously reported, Dua Lipa has been making headlines for more than just her good looks lately, as rumors have been swirling she and Callum Turner are engaged.
Amid the chatter, a source recently confirmed the duo is “crazy about each other” and are officially fiancés.
Turner “has been the most incredible, loving partner” over their year-long romance, the insider said, adding The Boys in the Boat alum is “always there to support her, will travel to be with her and constantly surprises her with romantic gestures.”
“He will show up to a photoshoot just to give her flowers and kiss her hello,” they spilled. “It’s adorable.”
The source said the couple celebrated their engagement over the holiday season with their loved ones. Additionally, they noted that Turner has gotten “very close” with the Grammy winner’s family.
“Dua is super close with her siblings and they all adore him,” the insider shared. “They are a perfect match.”
On December 25, Lipa confirmed she and Turner celebrated Christmas together in an Instagram post.
“Home for the holidays,” she penned alongside pictures of herself and the actor. “Sending you all so much love.”
Lipa and Turner first sparked dating rumors in January 2024 when they were spotted sharing kisses and walking around L.A. arm-in-arm. The pair then confirmed their relationship by attending the premiere party for Turner’s movie Masters of the Air together.