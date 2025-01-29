Lovebirds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Caught Dancing in Front of the Eiffel Tower as Engagement Rumors Swirl: Watch
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have a picture-perfect romance!
On Wednesday, January 28, a video of the pop star, 29, and the actor, 34, dancing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris went viral amid rumors they're engaged.
In the stunning clip, the singer wore a long black coat and black purse while Turner donned jeans and a black bomber jacket as they held each other close and smiled. The lovebirds swayed back and forth before the Masters of the Air star spun Lipa around.
Fans of the duo couldn't help but gush over the adorable footage.
“Manifesting this kind of main character moment in my life,” one person penned on X, formerly known as Twitter, as another echoed, “This looks straight out of a movie omg.”
A third supporter noted, “I’m so glad they’re living their romcom and we get to see little glimpses of their joint happiness since it’s so rare lately to see celebrities in love,” while a fourth said, “Dua Lipa and Callum Turner dancing at the Eiffel Tower — such a romantic and iconic setting. Definitely an unforgettable moment!”
One more user stated, “They’re living the fairytale I see…”
As OK! previously reported, rumors the pair — who were first romantically linked in January 2024 — are now fiancés came after Lipa began sharing photos of herself wearing a diamond ring on that finger during the 2024 holiday season.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The large rock on a thick gold band has since been spotted on the “Levitating” artist’s hand in all of her Instagram snapshots, though she has yet to confirm her relationship status.
However, fans began to leave comments in hopes Lipa would reveal if Turner popped the question.
"THE RINGGGGG? TRAINING SEASON'S DEFINITELY OVER!!!✨," someone wrote, referencing the brunette beauty’s hit song, while another asked, "ARE YOU ENGAGED!? That ring on the first pic omg."
Amid the speculation, an insider confirmed the stars are “crazy about each other.”
The source said Turner “has been the most incredible, loving partner” to Lipa over their year-long romance.
“[He’s] always there to support her, will travel to be with her and constantly surprises her with romantic gestures,” they spilled. “He will show up to a photoshoot just to give her flowers and kiss her hello. It’s adorable.”
The Boys in the Boat lead has even grown “very close” to the Grammy winner’s family.
“Dua is super close with her siblings and they all adore him,” the insider dished. “They are a perfect match.”