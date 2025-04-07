Dua Lipa Flashes Her Toned Abs in Behind-the-Scenes Pictures From Her Tour Stop in New Zealand

The "Levitating" singer donned a pinstripe crop top with metal eyelets across the top, paired with matching trousers. She pulled her hair back in a half-up, half-down style to show off her smokey eye and glowing complexion.

Lipa posted an Instagram carousel filled with photos partying in the outfit, throwing her arms around friends, "cheersing" a drink and holding up a Canon camera. She captioned the post, "our last night in Auckland and miscellaneous other tour thaaaaangs." Among the friends pictured is Kit Alexander, who serves as the opening act on her Radical Optimism Tour, and backup dancer Robyn Rae Laud.

Alexander took to the comments section to show some love for Lipa, writing, "Absolute sunshine."

Other famous faces supported the singer as well, including Paris Hilton, who left a heart-eyes emoji.