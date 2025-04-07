Dua Lipa Flashes Her Toned Abs in Behind-the-Scenes Pictures From Her Tour Stop in New Zealand
The "Levitating" singer donned a pinstripe crop top with metal eyelets across the top, paired with matching trousers. She pulled her hair back in a half-up, half-down style to show off her smokey eye and glowing complexion.
Lipa posted an Instagram carousel filled with photos partying in the outfit, throwing her arms around friends, "cheersing" a drink and holding up a Canon camera. She captioned the post, "our last night in Auckland and miscellaneous other tour thaaaaangs." Among the friends pictured is Kit Alexander, who serves as the opening act on her Radical Optimism Tour, and backup dancer Robyn Rae Laud.
Alexander took to the comments section to show some love for Lipa, writing, "Absolute sunshine."
Other famous faces supported the singer as well, including Paris Hilton, who left a heart-eyes emoji.
The rest of the photo dump features various images of Lipa on tour, including a wide-angle shot of her on stage surrounded by backup dancers. In one image, she laid on the floor in a sparkly black bodysuit and leather gloves, seemingly after coming off the stage.
One video shows the pop star modeling on the ground in a red fur coat and fishnet tights, only to accidentally crash into the white backdrop behind her. Later on in the dump, Lipa is wearing the same outfit on stage, this time, smiling and blowing kisses to the audience as they cheer her on.
The Albanian singer concluded the Australian and New Zealand leg of her tour at Spark Arena in Aukland on April 4. She surprised fans with a performance of "Don't Dream It's Over," featuring a surprise guest appearance from Neil Finn of Crowded House.
The week before, Lipa incorporated a spontaneous cover of Lorde's “Royals" on stage in Auckland.
After a month hiatus, the "Training Season" artist will return to the stage May 11 for two shows in Madrid, Spain. She will then head to France, Germany and Czech Republic for the rest of the month, before making the rounds in the United Kingdom.
Lipa returns to the United States on September 5, kicking off at the United Center in Chicago, Ill. She plays four nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City at the end of September and will conclude her tour in Mexico on December 2.