Levitating? Dua Lipa Tells All About S-- and Reveals Her Secret to Hot Lovemaking

Although the "Dance the Night" songstress is currently in a relationship, she mentioned she's never been a fan of dating apps when she was single. "I've got so many friends on dating apps, and sometimes it works," Lipa noted. "But the idea of meeting in the community, through friends, starting conversations, and doing things that don't feel so clinical is probably the best way to go about it."

"The erasing of ­uncertainty feels a little bit uns***," she added. "There is something about the unknown that is exciting — going with the flow. You want to know you are heading in the right direction, and then you can leave the rest to life taking its course."