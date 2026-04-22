'Duchess Difficult' Strikes Again: Meghan Markle's Staff 'Traumatized' by Viral Clip of Her Scolding an Employee During Australia Trip

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Meghan Markle doesn't have the best track record with her staff. Tom Sykes recently revealed on "The Royalist" podcast how the Duchess of Sussex's ex-employees have "traumatic" memories of working with her over the years.

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Meghan Markle Reportedly Chided a Staff Member During Her Aussie Tour

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle traveled to Australia earlier this month.

The report comes after a new video of Meghan, 44, and Prince Harry on their recent Australia tour went viral, as in the clip, the Duke of Sussex's chief of staff, Sarah Fosmo, was apparently given a cold stare by the actress. “Another former employee told me, ‘It gives me PTSD,’” Sykes explained. “This is what they said after watching the clip: ‘It’s classic Meghan... smiling to the public on one side of her face and glowering at you on the secret side where she thinks she is unobserved.’"

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Meghan Markle's Staff Needed Therapy After Working With Her

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a high turnover on their staff.

“The woman treats anyone she has power over as totally disposable. You are just treated like a tradesman who is there to fix the toilet," the journalist scoffed. This is not the first time Meghan's staff had an issue with her, as a 2025 Vanity Fair article went viral after it claimed her employees needed therapy after collaborating with the mom-of-two. The As Ever founder and Harry, 41, also experienced a high turnover on their staff, as several workers quit their employment in recent years.

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Several of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Employees Quit on Them in Recent Months

Source: MEGA Prince Harry is reportedly an 'enabler' of Meghan Markle.

Their chief communications officer Meredith Maines left her post after just a year while their longtime friend and executive director of their Archewell charity, James Holt, moved back to the U.K. last year. In 2024, the Hollywood Reporter branded Meghan as a "dictator in high heels." “Everyone’s terrified of Meghan,” a source claimed to the publication at the time. “She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice. They’re both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible.”

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle earned the nickname 'Duchess Difficult' for her unkind work ethic.