Sussex Bloodbath Exposed: Second Staffer Quits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Company Days After Publicist Exit

Source: MEGA James Holt has been a longtime member of the Sussexes' team.

Holt shared news of his resignation with People, saying in a statement: "From my first project with Prince Harry eight years ago to improve mental health support for soldiers in the British military, to our recent work helping injured children in Gaza, he has consistently challenged me to think bigger about how we can make a difference." "From the moment I met Meghan, I recognized a kindred spirit — someone who finds joy even in difficult moments and connects authentically with people regardless of circumstance," he went on. "Above everything else, the work we’ve done together to support families affected by online harm will remain the most meaningful of my professional life. These families are extraordinary, and they inspire me every day."

James Holt Moved With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to the USA in 2020

Source: MEGA James Holt will be moving back to London after living in Los Angeles for five years.

He then spoke about how he is anxious to return to his hometown of London after residing on the West Coast for half a decade. Megan and Harry moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020 after taking a step back as senior members of The Firm. They set up their Archewell organization later that same year. "After five incredible years in Los Angeles, it’s time for my family to return to London. When I pass the baton to the team leading Archewell Philanthropies in the coming months, I’ll do so with immense pride and optimism for what lies ahead," he noted. "I’ll miss my colleagues deeply, and I’m grateful to Harry and Meghan for everything they’ve done — for me, and for the countless people we’ve worked to support."

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to North America in 2020.

Holt was reportedly paid an annual salary of $245,000 by Archewell in 2024, despite the company suffering a tough financial year amid a stark decrease in donations. The Suits star, 44, and the prince, 41, gushed over Holt in their own statement, saying how his "enthusiasm and talent in overseeing our philanthropic endeavors have been extraordinary." "As James moves his young family back to the U.K., we are proud that he will continue to guide various humanitarian trips for us overseas through Archewell Philanthropies," they continued. Holt will not leave just yet, as he will remain a senior philanthropic advisor for the couple and will be supporting their humanitarian trips in 2026.

The Sussexes' Publicist Meredith Maines Also Recently Quit

Source: MEGA Prince Harry has worked with James Holt for eight years.