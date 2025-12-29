Sussex Bloodbath Exposed: Second Staffer Quits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Company Days After Publicist Exit
Dec. 29 2025, Published 6:11 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's team's mass exodus continues as another staffer has quit their employment just days after the couple's publicist jumped ship.
James Holt, the executive director of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell charity, announced his own departure on December 29.
Holt shared news of his resignation with People, saying in a statement: "From my first project with Prince Harry eight years ago to improve mental health support for soldiers in the British military, to our recent work helping injured children in Gaza, he has consistently challenged me to think bigger about how we can make a difference."
"From the moment I met Meghan, I recognized a kindred spirit — someone who finds joy even in difficult moments and connects authentically with people regardless of circumstance," he went on. "Above everything else, the work we’ve done together to support families affected by online harm will remain the most meaningful of my professional life. These families are extraordinary, and they inspire me every day."
James Holt Moved With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to the USA in 2020
He then spoke about how he is anxious to return to his hometown of London after residing on the West Coast for half a decade. Megan and Harry moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020 after taking a step back as senior members of The Firm. They set up their Archewell organization later that same year.
"After five incredible years in Los Angeles, it’s time for my family to return to London. When I pass the baton to the team leading Archewell Philanthropies in the coming months, I’ll do so with immense pride and optimism for what lies ahead," he noted. "I’ll miss my colleagues deeply, and I’m grateful to Harry and Meghan for everything they’ve done — for me, and for the countless people we’ve worked to support."
Holt was reportedly paid an annual salary of $245,000 by Archewell in 2024, despite the company suffering a tough financial year amid a stark decrease in donations.
The Suits star, 44, and the prince, 41, gushed over Holt in their own statement, saying how his "enthusiasm and talent in overseeing our philanthropic endeavors have been extraordinary."
"As James moves his young family back to the U.K., we are proud that he will continue to guide various humanitarian trips for us overseas through Archewell Philanthropies," they continued.
Holt will not leave just yet, as he will remain a senior philanthropic advisor for the couple and will be supporting their humanitarian trips in 2026.
The Sussexes' Publicist Meredith Maines Also Recently Quit
On December 26, Meghan and Harry's chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, left her job after one year of work. She allegedly decided to quit after the pair attended Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash last month. The Sussexes stopped by the party on November 8, and when Kim Kardashian shared photos of the twosome having fun at the bash, the images were quickly erased from the internet. Meghan and Harry reportedly didn't give consent for the photos to be posted.
The catastrophe involving the Kardashian family was reportedly the “final straw" for Maines, a source recently told Page Six. The publicist was the royal couple's 11th communications expert in five years.