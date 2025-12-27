Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Turnover Continues as Another Publicist Departs After 1 Year

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have another severance payment to make as their senior publicist, Meredith Maines, is leaving her post after just one year of work. Maines started her job as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Chief Communications Officer back in January — but is now exiting the role.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Left the Royal Family in 2020

Maines is Harry, 41, and Meghan's 11th publicist that they have hired in the last five years. The pair stepped back as members of the Firm in January 2020 and moved to North America later than same year to focus on other projects. Maines also worked with in collaboration with the integrated PR and marketing agency Method Communications as she was under the employment of the Sussexes. “After a year of inspiring work with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archewell, I will be pursuing a new opportunity in 2026,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly.

"I have the utmost gratitude and respect for the couple and the team, and the good work they are doing in the world," she continued. Meghan, 44, and Harry's own rep also noted in a statement about the dissolving partnership: “Meredith Maines and Method Communications have concluded their work with Archewell. The Duke and Duchess are grateful for their contributions and wish them well.” It has been previously reported that working for the Suits actress and the prince is quite the hassle and a headache.

Working for the Sussexes Is Reportedly 'Difficult'

The Hollywood Reporter published an exposé in September 2024 about what its really like to be employed under the Sussexes' regime, claiming staffers are “terrified” of Meghan, with one source calling her a “dictator in high heels” who “belittles” people and has reduced “grown men to tears.” "They're both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible," another insider alleged. Earlier this month, the pair's Archewell foundation also reportedly let go of three other staff members.

