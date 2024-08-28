Meghan Markle 'Can't Manage to Find a CEO' for American Riviera Orchard as Bullying Scandal Resurfaces
Meghan Markle is working on building her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, but resurfaced rumors that the Duchess of Sussex bullied her royal staffers continue to follow the aspiring entrepreneur.
"I do think that they're going to continue to have a hard time finding people that want to work underneath them. I'm intimidated just thinking about it," royal reporter Kinsey Schofield told GB News.
"A source also told Closer magazine that Harry and Meghan are 'pretty tough,'" the commentator added.
The Suits star returned to Instagram in March to promote American Riviera Orchard, but the brand has yet to hit retailers. Aside from her home goods collection, the mom-of-two is also developing a cooking show for Netflix.
"There are rumors that Netflix has said 'Allow us to manage the retail strategy' if she can't manage to find a CEO or somebody willing to work with her. Netflix sees an opportunity there," Schofield noted.
"They are going to release a cooking show where she's going to be handling lots of different products, and maybe they could create affiliate links," she added. "Maybe they could place some of those items on American Riviera Orchard and use that Netflix series to drive traffic to her website."
According to television host Eamonn Holmes, the duchess is "obviously impossible to work with."
"To be an influencer, people have got to want to be like you, and they've actually got to like her. Most people have to be liked or admired — she'll have difficulty on both fronts," Holmes continued.
"This has been her biggest issue in the last few years, realizing there's been a shift when it comes to their popularity," Schofield continued. "Harry and Meghan believed their own hype when they said on that Netflix series that the reason they were ostracized was because they were much more popular than the British royals."
Since leaving the U.K., Meghan and Harry's approval rating have declined.
"They were more popular than Prince William, more popular than Princess Kate, and their popularity has declined immensely. And now they are desperate to win people over again," Schofield explained.
"Royalists are very much tuned out when it comes to Harry and Meghan, not rooting for their success anymore, because they feel like they have been cruel and toxic towards the Royal Family over the last few years," the podcaster noted.
Aside from American Riviera Orchard, Harry's chief-of-staff, Josh Kettler, stepped down from his role after just three months.
"A revolving door of staff seems to be the norm for Harry and Meghan," correspondent Helena Chard told an outlet. "Eighteen members of their staff have departed their team."
"Sometimes introducing new staff to a team can keep ideas alive, but this is an unusually high turnover of staff and highlights that something is wrong," Chard added.