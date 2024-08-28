Meghan Markle 'Can't Manage to Find a CEO' for American Riviera Orchard as Bullying Scandal Resurfaces

The Suits star returned to Instagram in March to promote American Riviera Orchard, but the brand has yet to hit retailers. Aside from her home goods collection, the mom-of-two is also developing a cooking show for Netflix.

"There are rumors that Netflix has said 'Allow us to manage the retail strategy' if she can't manage to find a CEO or somebody willing to work with her. Netflix sees an opportunity there," Schofield noted.

"They are going to release a cooking show where she's going to be handling lots of different products, and maybe they could create affiliate links," she added. "Maybe they could place some of those items on American Riviera Orchard and use that Netflix series to drive traffic to her website."