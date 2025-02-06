or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle's Demanding Behavior Exposed: Royal Staffer Reveals Employees Nicknamed Her 'Duchess of Difficult'

Photo of Meghan Markle.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle reportedly didn't understand why King Charles 'was so formal' with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

By:

Feb. 6 2025, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle was not well-liked by her royal staff.

On Thursday, February 6, British journalist Tom Quinn wrote an article that revealed how palace employees nicknamed the Duchess of Sussex the “Duchess of Difficult," when she was a senior royal.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle exposed royal staffer nicknamed duchess of difficult
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was reportedly called 'Mystic Meg' because she was seen as 'so new agey.'

Article continues below advertisement

“She could be difficult because she was finding life difficult — trying to feel her way and work out the intricacies of a positively medieval, labyrinthine system,” a staffer told Quinn of the former actress, 43.

Meghan lived the royal life from 2018 until she left the U.K. with husband Prince Harry in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

In his London Times article, Quinn reported that Meghan couldn’t understand why King Charles III “was so formal” with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, before her 2022 passing.

“She once said, ‘But they’re mother and son — why are they so completely stiff with each other?’” the employee told the author.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle exposed royal staffer nicknamed duchess of difficult
Source: MEGA

'Meghan wasn’t always great with her staff,' the palace employee recalled of the Duchess of Sussex.

Article continues below advertisement

The worker additionally shared Meghan was also called “Mystic Meg” because people thought she was “so new agey, so woke, about so many things.”

Quinn explained the Duchess of Sussex also ran into issues with "the servants" during her time in Kensington Palace.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“Through absolutely no fault of her own, Meghan wasn’t always great with her staff — she just wasn’t used to it as Harry was,” the source revealed, adding, “One minute she would be really friendly, perhaps overfriendly, hugging staff and trying to make friends with them, and the next she would be irritated by the fact they wouldn’t respond instantly at all times of the day and night.”

The mother-of-two — who shares kids Archie and Lilibet with Harry — was also seen as “someone who wanted to get things done and change the status quo.”

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle exposed royal staffer nicknamed duchess of difficult
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020 and moved to California.

Article continues below advertisement

In his new book, Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, Quinn sat down with one of Meghan’s former servants as they recalled their initial meetings with the Suits alum.

“It was extraordinary because she was so confident that you could see she wanted to run the meeting rather than learn about the royal family through the meeting,” the confidante shared. “I think this was typical of what happened throughout her time at Kensington Palace and then Windsor. She was a great believer in grabbing the bull by the horns — except the royal family is not really a bull.”

Article continues below advertisement

Though many were not a fan of Meghan, Quinn reported that it was not a universal feeling for her staff.

He noted that one former member of the Kensington Palace communications team appreciated that she was “very straightforward and matter-of-fact,” but admitted the old guard “really had it in for Meghan and, to be fair to her, she really stood up to them.”

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle exposed royal staffer nicknamed duchess of difficult
Source: MEGA

'She would be really friendly, perhaps overfriendly' with staff the palace source revealed of Meghan Markle.

“But, of course, if you make waves in the royal family, the senior royals will always back the courtiers, because in many cases the senior royals have been friends with the courtiers since childhood,” they added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.