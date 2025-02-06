Meghan Markle's Demanding Behavior Exposed: Royal Staffer Reveals Employees Nicknamed Her 'Duchess of Difficult'
Meghan Markle was not well-liked by her royal staff.
On Thursday, February 6, British journalist Tom Quinn wrote an article that revealed how palace employees nicknamed the Duchess of Sussex the “Duchess of Difficult," when she was a senior royal.
“She could be difficult because she was finding life difficult — trying to feel her way and work out the intricacies of a positively medieval, labyrinthine system,” a staffer told Quinn of the former actress, 43.
Meghan lived the royal life from 2018 until she left the U.K. with husband Prince Harry in 2020.
In his London Times article, Quinn reported that Meghan couldn’t understand why King Charles III “was so formal” with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, before her 2022 passing.
“She once said, ‘But they’re mother and son — why are they so completely stiff with each other?’” the employee told the author.
The worker additionally shared Meghan was also called “Mystic Meg” because people thought she was “so new agey, so woke, about so many things.”
Quinn explained the Duchess of Sussex also ran into issues with "the servants" during her time in Kensington Palace.
“Through absolutely no fault of her own, Meghan wasn’t always great with her staff — she just wasn’t used to it as Harry was,” the source revealed, adding, “One minute she would be really friendly, perhaps overfriendly, hugging staff and trying to make friends with them, and the next she would be irritated by the fact they wouldn’t respond instantly at all times of the day and night.”
The mother-of-two — who shares kids Archie and Lilibet with Harry — was also seen as “someone who wanted to get things done and change the status quo.”
In his new book, Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, Quinn sat down with one of Meghan’s former servants as they recalled their initial meetings with the Suits alum.
“It was extraordinary because she was so confident that you could see she wanted to run the meeting rather than learn about the royal family through the meeting,” the confidante shared. “I think this was typical of what happened throughout her time at Kensington Palace and then Windsor. She was a great believer in grabbing the bull by the horns — except the royal family is not really a bull.”
Though many were not a fan of Meghan, Quinn reported that it was not a universal feeling for her staff.
He noted that one former member of the Kensington Palace communications team appreciated that she was “very straightforward and matter-of-fact,” but admitted the old guard “really had it in for Meghan and, to be fair to her, she really stood up to them.”
“But, of course, if you make waves in the royal family, the senior royals will always back the courtiers, because in many cases the senior royals have been friends with the courtiers since childhood,” they added.