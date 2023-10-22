The Rock of the Family! Dwayne Johnson's Cutest Moments With His Kids: Photos
Dwayne Johnson is the number one girl dad!
The hunky actor may be busy filming his numerous action movies, but he always makes time to show off his daughters, Simone Johnson, 22, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, and Jasmine Johnson, 7, and Tiana Johnson, 5, whom he shares with current wife Lauren Hashian.
"I always wanted to be a great dad," Dwayne said in a 2015 interview about parenthood. "I always wanted to give Simone things that I felt I never got. When I held her when she was born, I held her in these two hands and I said to her, 'I will always, always take care of you, for the rest of your life. You are safe.' Literally held her in these two hands."
"Throughout the years, throughout the ups and downs, I've realized that the most important thing that I could do with my daughter is lead our life with love. Not success, not fame, not anything else but, 'I'm always here for you. I love you.' I realized being a father is the greatest job I have ever had and the greatest job I will ever have," he continued to gush.
In April 2017, the retired professional wrestler poured his heart out on Instagram over his daughter Jasmine, going on to post sweet photo of them sitting together, writing, "There are mornings in life where there are no words.. this is not one of those mornings."
"Jazzy, let daddy tell you his goals. By 5, you'll be looking people in the eye when you firmly shake their hand. By 8, you'll know how to fish, drive daddy's pick up truck and do cardio. And by 10, you'll be able to directly say to people, 'Great job, I like it a lot, but let's see how we can make it better.' Helluva plan right sweetheart? Buh! *she points to the ground at a bug. It was a good talk," he penned about his middle child.
When Dwayne's youngest kiddo was born in April 2018, he poured his heart out about the family's new addition. "Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there."
Scroll through the gallery to see Dwayne's cutest moments with his kids.
Dwayne acted as a human jungle gym for Jasmine as she wrapped around his arms.
The action star was all smiles with Simone and his mother, Ata Johnson, at a movie premiere.
The Moana star was all in for dress-up time with his youngest daughter.
Dwayne squeezed his little one before taking a bike ride with her.
The Fast X star got help from daughter Jasmine while draining a coconut.
Dwayne soaked up the sun with his girls during a day at the beach.