The Rock of the Family! Dwayne Johnson's Cutest Moments With His Kids: Photos

"I always wanted to be a great dad," Dwayne said in a 2015 interview about parenthood. "I always wanted to give Simone things that I felt I never got. When I held her when she was born, I held her in these two hands and I said to her, 'I will always, always take care of you, for the rest of your life. You are safe.' Literally held her in these two hands."

"Throughout the years, throughout the ups and downs, I've realized that the most important thing that I could do with my daughter is lead our life with love. Not success, not fame, not anything else but, 'I'm always here for you. I love you.' I realized being a father is the greatest job I have ever had and the greatest job I will ever have," he continued to gush.