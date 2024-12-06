or
DWTS' Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko Kiss, Get Handsy as Fans Question If Their Romance Is Real: 'They're So Chaotic'

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko are keeping fans guessing.

Dec. 6 2024, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko's on-off romance is continuing to puzzle fans.

After confirming they're back together following a split, the two packed on the PDA in a Friday, December 6, TikTok post.

In the video, the model, 27, stated, "If you want to get to him, you're going to have to go through me!"

Nader then turned around and started kissing her former Dancing With the Stars partner, 41, who put his hands on her shoulders as she quipped, "That's why he's the best big brother ever."

The quote is part of a social media trend meant for romantic partners to shock their loved one, and the professional dancer was clearly not expecting the second part of the bit, as they both started hysterically laughing and falling to the floor as Savchenko had his arms wrapped around her body.

"PLOT TWIST… were [sic] actually RELATED!!!!! @glebsavchenko," the brunette bombshell captioned the upload.

Nader's TikTok followers left their confused reactions in the comments section, with one person calling the duo "so chaotic."

"Idc if it's real or not I love them!!!" another declared, while a third asked, "Is this real?"

"What. is. happening," another fan penned, with a fifth saying, "Someone please!!! Please explain what is happening!!! I’m so lost at this point."

Brooks Nader

The two reportedly split but got back together sometime in November.

As OK! reported, the two sparked dating rumors in September when they were caught kissing backstage on DWTS, but an insider revealed they may have been playing it up for the cameras.

"They’re hanging out and hooking up, but no one thinks it’s anything serious. It has more to do with seeking fame and keeping their names in the headlines," the source alleged.

"The truth is that they’re massive divas and others around them, including the other pro dancers, think they’re fakes and phonies," the insider added, sharing the pair thought they'd have a better shot at winning the competition show "if people thought they were hot and heavy."

Mere weeks later, a source claimed Savchenko ended things, but the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner seemed to reply to the allegations by posting a TikTok that hinted the two were never an exclusive couple to begin with.

The duo first sparked dating rumors when they were seen kissing backstage on 'DWTS.'

The pair shocked fans yet again when it was revealed via social media that Savchenko spent Thanksgiving with Nader and her family.

On Monday, December 3, the DWTS pro confirmed to paparazzi they were "together."

"Of course it’s real. Everything is real," he insisted of their relationship. "We’re not playing. We’re not playing games."

