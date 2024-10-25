Brooks Nader Hints She Was Never Dating 'Dancing With the Stars' Partner Gleb Savchenko Amid Breakup Reports
Brooks Nader's fling with Gleb Savchenko has come to an end, but there appears to be two different sides to the story.
Though one report claimed the dancer was the one "who ended things" with the model, she took to TikTok to hint they were never in a relationship to begin with.
"When he's breaking up with me but I never knew we were dating," Nader, 28, wrote in text layered over the video in which Miles Teller's character from Whiplash gives a breakup speech.
"I don’t think we should be together. I’ve thought about it a lot, and this is what’s going to happen," the movie star's character says. "I’m going to keep pursuing what I’m pursuing and because of that it’s going to take up more and more of my time and I’m not going to be able to spend as much time with you."
Meanwhile, the brunette beauty looked around in confusion before taking a sip of her drink.
Though Nader didn't directly mention her Dancing With the Stars partner, 41, by name, fans believed that's what her post was referring to.
"If this is about who I think it is, this response is ICONIC I fear 🔥," one TikTok follower commented, while another asked, "Wait you and Gleb 'broke up?'"
"Will say your comedic timing is impeccable," a third declared.
The stars — who were recently eliminated from DWTS — sparked dating rumors last month after they were seen kissing backstage.
However, Nader downplayed the gossip and told a reporter, "I kiss everyone I know. All my friends. I love to kiss, so, like, don’t take it to heart. Don’t take offense. It’s just a peck."
"We’re just having fun honestly and you know, just living our life," she continued.
"Listen, when you rehearse together for such long hours and days, you create a certain chemistry," Savchenko added. "Especially like, when we dance together it’s there. We’re trying to get into character pretty much, you know."
Around the same time, an insider confirmed the two were "hanging out and hooking up, but no one thinks it’s anything serious."
"It has more to do with seeking fame and keeping their names in the headlines," the source insisted.
"The truth is that they’re massive divas and others around them, including the other pro dancers, think they’re fakes and phonies," the insider continued, noting the dance partners felt they would have had a better chance at winning the competition "if people thought they were hot and heavy."