Brooks Nader Has 'Mixed Feelings' Toward 'DWTS' Partner Gleb Savchenko as Romance Rumors Swirl

brooks nader gleb savchenko
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader has 'mixed feelings' about her 'DWTS' partner Gleb Savchenko as romance rumors swirl.

By:

Oct. 1 2024, Published 9:06 p.m. ET

Brooks Nader and her Dancing With the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko seem to be hot and heavy on and off the dance floor!

The pair made headlines after being spotted kissing on set, leading to speculation about their off-screen chemistry.

Nader, recently divorced from Billy Haire, addressed the rumors at an event on Friday, September 27, when asked about her connection with Savchenko.

“I have so many mixed feelings about it. I’m newly single, so we’re having a really nice time,” the brunette babe revealed.

nader savchenko dwts rehearsals
Source: @brooksnader/TikTok

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko were spotted kissing on the set of 'DWTS.'

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model didn’t shy away from addressing the elephant in the room.

“Who wouldn’t want to make out with Gleb?” she told Extra, adding that everything people see on social media about them is "real."

“There’s nothing fake about it. I’m not a fake girl,” Nader stated. “I’m like a vibe person, and Gleb has an amazing vibe. He has great energy, and he really wants me to have a great experience with Dancing With the Stars. He’s very focused on that.”

nader savchenko after dwts rehearsals
Source: MEGA

Gleb Savchenko wants Brooks Nader to have a great experience while on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

The duo haven't been shy about posting fun videos on social media while they rehearse for the show.

In a TikTok video, which was posted on October 1, Nader and the professional dancer showed off their moves.

“The only way to take ginger shots!!!! @glebsavchenko @Dancing with the Stars #DWTS 🤸🤸🤸," Nader wrote.

Source: @brooksnader/TikTok
Brooks Nader

As she lay on her back with the bottle balanced on her lips, Savchenko leaned in, placing his mouth over the bottle’s top, then smoothly flipped Nader over as he drank the shot.

nader savchenko dwts rehearsals
Source: @brooksnader/TikTok

Brooks Nader remains tight-lipped about the exact nature of her relationship with her 'DWTS' partner.

While she remains tight-lipped about the exact nature of their relationship, Nader praised Savchenko as both a partner and a person.

“He’s just an amazing teacher, and it’s not a bad gig for me either to spend six hours a day just sweating and rehearsing with him every day. It’s fantastic,” she shared.

nader savchenko after dwts rehearsals jpg
Source: mega

Brooks Nader said Gleb Savchenko is 'just an amazing teacher.'

Still, Nader insists that she’s focusing on herself right now.

“I’m working really hard to learn the routines,” she added.

When asked how she would describe this stage in her journey, Nader said that this is her “favorite chapter” of her life “of all time."

“I’m so happy, I used to dance in high school and so I get a lot of firsts — I get to go back to dancing,” she shared.

“Of course, people are talking about the makeout… but I just got divorced, I’m 27. He’s great! And, I’m having the best time,” she added.

