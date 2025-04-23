'DWTS' Star Gleb Savchenko Denies Rumors He Cheated on Ex Brooks Nader
Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko is setting the record straight!
Savchenko and his ex-girlfriend Brooks Nader — who was his DWTS partner during Season 33 — split after seven months this April. According to Nader's sister Grace Ann Nader, the dancer allegedly cheated on her, but he's now denying the rumors.
The father-of-two revealed to E! News on Tuesday, April 22, that the infidelity speculation wasn’t true.
“I’m not a cheater,” Gleb told the news outlet at Hulu’s Get Real event at Casa Lago in Los Angeles. “I’m actually a family guy. I’m a relationship guy. I’m not a f---boy who goes around and goes on all these dates. I’m not even on dating apps.”
The two stars took their breakup to TikTok earlier this month, where each of them seemingly addressed their split: While Nader posted about needing a hug from her mom and dad, Savchenko shared a video, saying, “To everyone who watches my life and gossips about it, don't give up. Season 2 is about to come out.”
After their breakup, Grace Ann shared a video on TikTok of Brooks sitting on Gleb’s lap while kissing him. Grace captioned the clip, “She doesn’t know it yet, but in 24 hours she’ll find out he cheated.”
A curious fan commented on the video, pointing out how Grace Ann could be potentially “ruining someone’s reputation” by claiming they are a cheater. The sister responded, “There is hard evidence.”
After news broke about their breakup earlier this month, Gleb claimed Brooks never told him their relationship was over, claiming he learned about his own split through the media.
The dance pro told Us Weekly on April 7 that their last form of communication was a text he received the day before he spoke with the news outlet. He added, “The last time I saw Brooks was when I traveled to New York to support her and film an episode of her reality show on March 31 and April 1. And she was sad to see me leave, but I had to return to DWTS to finish my four-month tour at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.”
Though Gleb and Brooks broke up once before during their short-lived relationship, no reconciliation between the twosome is on the horizon, as Gleb told the news outlet that he wished Brooks “the best moving forward.” He stated he was “processing things,” as he still didn’t “have all the answers.”