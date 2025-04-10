Brooks Nader Dumped Gleb Savchenko Because She Saw 'Hard Evidence' That He Cheated, Model's Sister Reveals
Brooks Nader's family is rallying around her in the wake of the model's split from Gleb Savchenko.
A few days after news broke that Nader dumped her former Dancing With the Stars partner due to cheating allegations, her sister Grace Ann Nader confirmed the gossip via TikTok.
In a new post, Grace Ann uploaded a video of her sister, 29, sitting on Gleb's lap and kissing him, tellingly writing over the clip, "She doesn’t know it yet but in 24 hours she’ll find out he cheated."
In the caption, Brooks' sibling added, "@brooksnader we ride at dawn."
Social media users questioned her claims, with one person writing in the comments section, "Just wondering if there’s any hard evidence because if this is for PR and [sic] being OK with potentially ruining someone’s reputation is not OK."
"There is hard evidence," Grace Ann replied.
As OK! reported, after the split was revealed, Gleb, 41, hinted at the situation in his own TikTok, where he mouthed along to an audio clip that said, "To everyone who watches my life and gossips about it, don't give up. Season 2 is about to come out."
Not long after, he told Us Weekly he "was surprised to learn through an article published today … that Brooks has ended our relationship."
"The last communication I received from her was a text on April 6, asking to speak," the dad-of-two continued. "I called her today in response, but she has not replied."
"The last time I saw Brooks was when I traveled to New York to support her and film an episode of her reality show on March 31 and April 1," said Gleb. "And she was sad to see me leave, but I had to return to DWTS to finish my four month tour at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood."
The dancer admitted he doesn't "have all the answers" as to why she ended their romance but insisted he wishes her "the best."
He didn't address the rumors he was unfaithful to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner.
This isn't the first time the stars called it quits, as after sparking dating rumors in September 2024, an insider claimed Gleb ended their romance the following month.
However, Brooks responded to the gossip by hinting they were never in an exclusive relationship to begin with.
"When he's breaking up with me but I never knew we were dating," Brooks wrote over a TikTok that was playing an audio clip from when Miles Teller's Whiplash character gives a breakup speech.
"I don’t think we should be together. I’ve thought about it a lot, and this is what’s going to happen," Teller's character confessed. "I’m going to keep pursuing what I’m pursuing and because of that it’s going to take up more and more of my time and I’m not going to be able to spend as much time with you."
The brunette beauty looked around in confusion as the voiceover played and then took a sip of her drink.