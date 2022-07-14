OK Magazine
'DWTS' Shake-Up! Tyra Banks Returning As Host & Executive Producer — But An Alum Will Be Her New Co-Host

Tyra Banks will return as host when season 31 of Dancing With the Stars premieres later this year — but there is a twist! This time, she is getting a co-host: Alfonso Ribeiro, who took home the mirrorball trophy during season 19.

Dancing With the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” the actor said in a statement. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

Meanwhile, it seems like the model, 48, isn't taking things too personally. “I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him. Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!” she gushed.

As OK! previously reported, Banks' behavior has been called into question over the years, especially when she started her gig on the ABC dancing competition show. According to an insider, she acted like a "queen bee" and "rubbed people the wrong way."

“Truth is, she’s always been difficult to work with,” noted the insider. “And if she doesn’t fix her attitude soon, she may find herself headed for the exit door.”

Last season, the mom-of-one caught a lot of heat when she announced that the wrong couple was in jeopardy.

“The world is angry at the talent, but there’s a whole control room and things happening and craziness going on,” she said of the mistake. “And I’m fed certain things, say certain things that I’m told. But it is what it is.”

