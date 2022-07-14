'DWTS' Shake-Up! Tyra Banks Returning As Host & Executive Producer — But An Alum Will Be Her New Co-Host

Tyra Banks will return as host when season 31 of Dancing With the Stars premieres later this year — but there is a twist! This time, she is getting a co-host: Alfonso Ribeiro, who took home the mirrorball trophy during season 19.

“Dancing With the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” the actor said in a statement. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”