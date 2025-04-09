Brooks Nader Shows Off Body in Tiny String Bikini After Dumping Gleb Savchenko Over Cheating Allegations: Photo

Less than two days after the split made headlines , the model posted a photo of herself splashing around in the ocean wearing a tiny string bikini.

Brooks Nader isn't throwing herself a pity party after breaking up with Gleb Savchenko amid reports he was unfaithful.

In the hot shot, the bombshell showed off her fit figure in a red, orange and yellow tie-dye string bikini. She accessorized the swimsuit with a body chain, hoop earrings, a watch, aviator sunglasses and a white cowboy hat.

While she didn't address the rumors directly, she did post a Monday, April 7, TikTok about her parents coming to visit her and declared she "needed a hug."

The duo first sparked dating rumors in September 2024 after being paired as Dancing With the Stars partners last year.

As OK! shared, reports of the pair's split popped up earlier this week, with an insider revealing that Nader believes Savchenko, 41, cheated on her.

Savchenko appeared to subtly reference the gossip when he uploaded his own TikTok video and mouthed the words to an audio clip that said, "To everyone who watches my life and gossips about it, don't give up. Season 2 is about to come out."

Later that day, the dad-of-two claimed he was in the dark about the split.

"I was surprised to learn through an article published today … that Brooks has ended our relationship," he told Us Weekly. "The last communication I received from her was a text on April 6, asking to speak. I called her today in response, but she has not replied."