Brooks Nader Shows Off Body in Tiny String Bikini After Dumping Gleb Savchenko Over Cheating Allegations: Photo
Brooks Nader isn't throwing herself a pity party after breaking up with Gleb Savchenko amid reports he was unfaithful.
Less than two days after the split made headlines, the model posted a photo of herself splashing around in the ocean wearing a tiny string bikini.
"Hi Miyami ✌️," the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner, 29, captioned the Tuesday, April 8, Instagram Story upload.
In the hot shot, the bombshell showed off her fit figure in a red, orange and yellow tie-dye string bikini. She accessorized the swimsuit with a body chain, hoop earrings, a watch, aviator sunglasses and a white cowboy hat.
As OK! shared, reports of the pair's split popped up earlier this week, with an insider revealing that Nader believes Savchenko, 41, cheated on her.
The duo first sparked dating rumors in September 2024 after being paired as Dancing With the Stars partners last year.
While she didn't address the rumors directly, she did post a Monday, April 7, TikTok about her parents coming to visit her and declared she "needed a hug."
Savchenko appeared to subtly reference the gossip when he uploaded his own TikTok video and mouthed the words to an audio clip that said, "To everyone who watches my life and gossips about it, don't give up. Season 2 is about to come out."
Later that day, the dad-of-two claimed he was in the dark about the split.
"I was surprised to learn through an article published today … that Brooks has ended our relationship," he told Us Weekly. "The last communication I received from her was a text on April 6, asking to speak. I called her today in response, but she has not replied."
"The last time I saw Brooks was when I traveled to New York to support her and film an episode of her reality show on March 31 and April 1," the professional dancer explained. "And she was sad to see me leave, but I had to return to DWTS to finish my four month tour at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood."
Savchenko said he doesn't "have all the answers" as to why she pulled the plug on their romance but insisted he wishes her "the best."
This isn't the first time the stars ended their romantic connection, as shortly after dating rumors first popped up, it was claimed that Savchenko "was the one who ended" things in October 2024.
However, Nader hit back at the headlines by hinting they were never in an exclusive relationship to begin with.
"When he's breaking up with me but I never knew we were dating," Nader wrote over a TikTok that was playing an audio clip from when Miles Teller's Whiplash character gives a breakup speech.
"I don’t think we should be together. I’ve thought about it a lot, and this is what’s going to happen," the actor's character says. "I’m going to keep pursuing what I’m pursuing and because of that it’s going to take up more and more of my time and I’m not going to be able to spend as much time with you."
Nader looked around in confusion as the voice overplayed and then took a sip of her drink.