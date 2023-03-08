Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Makes Modeling Debut After Legally Changing Her Gender Against Mother's Wishes: 'She's Arrived'
Dwyane Wade has supported his daughter Zaya through thick and thin.
On Tuesday, March 7, the former NBA star couldn’t keep a smile off of his face as he sat front row beside his wife, Gabrielle Union, to cheer on the 15-year-old during her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week.
Zaya strutted along the Miu Miu catwalk in an olive green blazer and matching dress ensemble just weeks after her name and gender was legally changed, despite her mother Siohvaughn Funches-Wade’s objections.
"She’s arrived," Dwyane captioned a n Instagram video of Zaya rocking the runway show.
"Debut," Zaya simply stated, as she also shared a clip of her fierce fashion week appearance to the social media app.
Dwyane couldn’t help but gush over his beautiful daughter, commenting: "To witness your grace is something @zayawade I am Proud of you❤️."
The 41-year-old's ex-wife was not in attendance at her daughter's catwalk debut, which comes as no surprise following her petition against Zaya officially changing her name and gender after the teenager came out as transgender in 2019.
Siohvaughn argued there were "multiple factors" that were "pressuring" Zaya to legally make these changes, one of which she claimed was "in order to capitalize on financial opportunities."
"[Wade] told me that he intended to make our child very famous due to the name and gender issue and also informed me that there would be endorsements/contracts associated therewith," Zaya's mom continued to write in the court documents, as OK! previously reported.
However, Dwyane had the higher up in the legal battle, as he was granted custody of Zaya and her brother Zaire, 21, in 2011 after their divorce was finalized.
The supportive father shut down Siohvaughn's claims, writing that it was of Zaya's "best interest" for the judge to legally fulfill his daughter's wishes.
"From simple introductions and food orders, to applying for a driver’s license and filling out college applications," officially changing Zaya's name and gender would only make her life easier, the court filing noted.
"While it certainly would have been preferable for Zaya’s mother to be supportive of this important part of Zaya’s journey, Zaya should not be forced to put her life on hold while she waits for Siohvaughn to acknowledge and accept her truth," Dwyane concluded in the documents.