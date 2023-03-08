Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Makes Modeling Debut After Legally Changing Her Gender Against Mother's Wishes: 'She's Arrived'

The supportive father shut down Siohvaughn's claims, writing that it was of Zaya's "best interest" for the judge to legally fulfill his daughter's wishes.

"From simple introductions and food orders, to applying for a driver’s license and filling out college applications," officially changing Zaya's name and gender would only make her life easier, the court filing noted.

"While it certainly would have been preferable for Zaya’s mother to be supportive of this important part of Zaya’s journey, Zaya should not be forced to put her life on hold while she waits for Siohvaughn to acknowledge and accept her truth," Dwyane concluded in the documents.