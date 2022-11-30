'Nonsensical!': Dwyane Wade Slams His Ex-Wife's Attempt To Block Zaya's Name Change, Tells Her To 'Accept The Truth'
Dwyane Wade is not giving up the fight in allowing his daughter to change her name and gender despite her mother's wishes.
The retired NBA player hit back at his ex-wife Siovhaughn Funches-Wade's attempt to block his initial August petition — he requested on behalf of his transgender daughter that the court makes Zion Malachi Airamis Wade's legal name Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade and that she be declared legally female — in a new court filing on Monday, November 28.
Wade advocated for Zaya's right to "live more comfortably and honestly in all aspects of her life," according to the court documents obtained by a news outlet. "This petition is about allowing Zaya to take on the milestones of being a young adult with confidence and joy."
The 40-year-old — who shares both Zaya and Zaire, 20, with Funches-Wade — also noted that the legal change would act in the 15-year-old's "best interest" in many areas of her life, "from simple introductions and food orders, to applying for a driver’s license and filling out college applications."
"While it certainly would have been preferable for Zaya’s mother to be supportive of this important part of Zaya’s journey, Zaya should not be forced to put her life on hold while she waits for Siohvaughn to acknowledge and accept her truth," the filing concluded.
Funches-Wade objected her ex-husband's petition earlier this month in her own court documents due to "multiple factors," one of which being that she believes Wade is "pressuring" their child to move forward with the changes "in order to capitalize on financial opportunities."
"[Wade] told me that he intended to make our child very famous due to the name and gender issue and also informed me that there would be endorsements/contracts associated therewith," Funches-Wade claimed of what he allegedly told her during a meeting in April.
Funches-Wade requested that Zaya keep the name she was given at birth until she is "at the age of majority" and can then make the decision for herself.
In response to her objection, Wade hit back at the mother of his children via Instagram, accusing her of being an "absent parent."
“I’m very disappointed that she continuously finds ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children," he wrote in a social media statement earlier this month, claiming Funches-Wade "won’t … reach out to Zaya’s teachers, doctors and therapist."
Wade divorced Funches-Wade in 2010 and went on to wed Gabrielle Union in 2014. The Hollywood power couple shares 4-year-old daughter Kaavia, while Wade is also dad to Xavier, 9, whom he shares with Aja Metoyer.