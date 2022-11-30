'Nonsensical!': Dwyane Wade Slams His Ex-Wife's Attempt To Block Zaya's Name Change, Tells Her To 'Accept The Truth'

Dwyane Wade is not giving up the fight in allowing his daughter to change her name and gender despite her mother's wishes.

The retired NBA player hit back at his ex-wife Siovhaughn Funches-Wade's attempt to block his initial August petition — he requested on behalf of his transgender daughter that the court makes Zion Malachi Airamis Wade's legal name Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade and that she be declared legally female — in a new court filing on Monday, November 28.