Dylan Efron Reveals the 'Biggest Change' Since Reality TV Stardom: 'Now I'm My Own Boss'

Article continues below advertisement

Dylan Efron's life has changed dramatically since becoming a breakout fan favorite on reality TV — and according to the star, the biggest adjustment hasn't been the increased attention. While celebrating his recent partnership with Sun Cruiser, Efron exclusively opens up exclusively to OK! about navigating his newfound success, admitting that learning to be his own boss has been one of the hardest parts of his career evolution. "I think before, I've always been, like, a producer, so I was still coming up with ideas and pitching them to a boss," he explains. "I had a boss... for, like, eight years, and it was like I always worked for people. And I kind of am my own boss, and that's definitely been an adjustment."

Article continues below advertisement

'The Last 2 Years Have Been Such an Incredible Journey'

Source: MEGA Dylan Efron reflects on the 'biggest change' he's faced after reality TV success.

The Traitors alum jokes his biggest challenge is holding himself accountable. "I'm a procrastinator," he confesses. "I think in the past, if I had a week off, that was so easy for me to just escape and go on a road trip with my dog. And now it's like, no, I have to actually run my business. So I guess that might be the biggest change." Efron says that despite his rapidly growing career, he's still traveling just as much as he always has — though one aspect of those trips has certainly improved. "The last two years have been such an incredible journey," the younger brother of famed actor Zac Efron shares while reflecting on his reality TV stardom. "The biggest change for me has been, like, I'm still traveling about the same, but now a lot of times I'll be upgraded to first class. I used to do the same amount of travel, but I would have... hostel life, sneaking into economy, using all my points that I could ever leverage. It's been fun."

Article continues below advertisement

Dylan Efron Reflects on His Most Memorable Adventures

Source: MEGA Dylan Efron recalled some of his favorite adventures.

Travel continues to be one of the biggest passions in Dylan's life, and when asked about one of his most memorable adventures, he immediately points to Mexico. "I've had some really fun trips to Mexico that'll stick with me," he recalls. "One of my good friends is Aarón Díaz, who's kind of like — people said he was the 'Mexican Zac Efron,' which was so funny. We ended up becoming such close friends." The former Dancing With the Stars contestant says traveling with his friend allowed him to experience a side of Mexico that many tourists never get to see. "I've been to Mexico so many times, but with him I really got to experience the interior and places that people don't think of when they think of Mexico," he explains. "I've always wanted to learn Spanish, and I get better, and then I don't go to Mexico for a year and I lose it all. But I felt like that trip was the first time in my life where I was aware and I could understand the conversations around me and pitch in. I don't know why that trip in particular... but that's a special one for me."

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Definitely Overdue for a Trip'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Sun Cruiser Dylan Efron says he's 'overdue' for a trip to Costa Rica.

Though Mexico holds a special place in his heart, Costa Rica remains the country he finds himself wanting to revisit the most. "It's been over two years, so I'm definitely overdue for a trip," he says. "To me, they just have such beautiful nature. I saw a puma when I was there. The nature there feels untouched. The people are very happy and... a sunset in Santa Teresa, the beaches are just packed, everyone's playing soccer, and it's just a beautiful sight." He also recently discovered another destination that exceeded expectations. "I was just in Norway, and I think the fjords don't get enough attention," Dylan shares. "If you go to the fjords at the right time in the summer, it's one of the most unique settings I've ever seen... I was just like, 'Why aren't people talking about this?' It's one of the most gorgeous places I've ever seen."

Article continues below advertisement

Dylan Efron Teams Up With Sun Cruiser

Source: Sun Cruiser Dylan Efron recently partnered with Sun Cruiser for their Sunset Run Club in New York City.

The outdoors have become a defining part of Dylan's lifestyle, which made partnering with Sun Cruiser a natural fit. "I actually partnered with them when they were a baby, like when they had just first launched," he notes. "I've known about Sun Cruiser for a long time... I feel like they've grown so much." The actor adds that the ready-to-drink vodka iced tea has become one of his favorite beverages because it reminds him of summer. "I genuinely love it," he admits. "It's my favorite flavor. It's something that you can drink on a golf course, and it reminds me of summer. It's something you should be drinking in the sun, which is my favorite time to drink. I'm not a big nighttime, drinking-before-bed guy. I'd much rather be outside and have fun."

Article continues below advertisement