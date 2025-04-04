Dylan Efron Shares Sultry Shirtless Selfie Baring His Six-Pack: Photos

Dylan Efron showed off his six-pack in a social media post after winning 'The Traitors.'

The Traitors star, 33, "smized" at the camera in a Friday, April 4, vanity mirror selfie, wearing nothing but a pair of black trousers and chain necklace.

Dylan Efron is giving the faithful fans what they want.

The reality TV personality showed off his ripped stomach in the Instagram post, writing, "2 sides of me."

If users swipe past the first photo, there is a snapshot of Efron cuddling up with his dog in a red beanie. In the photo, he's seen relaxing inside a lime green tent with a scenic view of snowy mountains in the background.

He included a video diary from his camping travels, declaring, "That was a cold night. Wow. We slept like s---."

In another photo, Efron was in front of the mirror again, this time, getting his hair and nails done while staying cozy in a dark green hoodie.