Dylan Efron Shares Sultry Shirtless Selfie Baring His Six-Pack: Photos
Dylan Efron is giving the faithful fans what they want.
The Traitors star, 33, "smized" at the camera in a Friday, April 4, vanity mirror selfie, wearing nothing but a pair of black trousers and chain necklace.
The reality TV personality showed off his ripped stomach in the Instagram post, writing, "2 sides of me."
If users swipe past the first photo, there is a snapshot of Efron cuddling up with his dog in a red beanie. In the photo, he's seen relaxing inside a lime green tent with a scenic view of snowy mountains in the background.
He included a video diary from his camping travels, declaring, "That was a cold night. Wow. We slept like s---."
In another photo, Efron was in front of the mirror again, this time, getting his hair and nails done while staying cozy in a dark green hoodie.
Efron's friends and Traitors costars took to the comments section to praise his lean physique.
"I think your abs, have abs," Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause wrote with clapping emojis.
"Stop am literally eating fish and chips in London as we speak and had to put it down," Real Housewives of Dubai alum Chanel Ayan added.
Fans also fawned over the photos, writing, "Happy Friday to us!"
Another Instagram user said, "Dylan it's the middle of the work day don't do this to me."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Zac Efron's younger brother was thrust into the spotlight on the recent season of The Traitors, where fellow contestant Bob the Drag Queen gave him the now-infamous nickname "Miss Guided." He embraced the moniker and later added to his Instagram bio.
"I don’t even think you’re a traitor, but you are misguided," the RuPaul’s Drag Race winner stated. "That should be your drag name; welcome to the stage, Miss Guided."
Prior to The Traitors, Dylan was mostly known for being Zac's travel blogger brother from Down to Earth With Zac Efron. Growing up watching his sibling on screen inspired him to take the leap into reality TV.
"I’ve always respected acting so much because I’ve watched my brother act," he told Cosmopolitan in a February 13 interview. "It’s a skill set and you have to practice it, and [Traitors] is more what I do. I play myself on YouTube and on social media, and I’m comfortable with myself. So stepping into reality TV felt like the same direction I was already going in. This, to me, was like a dream. Getting to play kids games on the biggest level there is."
Since the show debuted, Dylan has kept in touch with most of the Traitors cast, particularly Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania, whom he was close to in the castle. He also stays connected to Rob Mariano ("Boston Rob"), who he admitted he was starstruck by.
"I’ve watched him since I was a kid, so he’s definitely an idol," he said.